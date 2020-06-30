All apartments in Washington
Washington, DC
2425 39th Pl NW
Last updated March 12 2020 at 5:13 PM

2425 39th Pl NW

2425 39th Place Northwest · No Longer Available
Washington
Glover Park
Apartments with Parking
1 Bedrooms
Pet Friendly Places
Location

2425 39th Place Northwest, Washington, DC 20007
Glover Park

Amenities

recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Lovely Glover Park Home Available - This lovely row house is located in the heart of Glover Park. The house has 3 bedrooms upstairs. Spacious master bedroom with renovated ensuite master bath. Separate one bedroom with full bath and kitchen in the basement. Quiet tree-lined street. Two blocks to Stoddert Elementary school and a few blocks to the Glover Park main strip.

Professionally Managed by:

Thos. D. Walsh, Inc., Realtors
3628 12th St NE
Washington, DC 20017
202-237-8488
EHO

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE3537585)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2425 39th Pl NW have any available units?
2425 39th Pl NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 2425 39th Pl NW currently offering any rent specials?
2425 39th Pl NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2425 39th Pl NW pet-friendly?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW offer parking?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not offer parking.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW have a pool?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not have a pool.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW have accessible units?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not have accessible units.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2425 39th Pl NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 2425 39th Pl NW does not have units with air conditioning.

