Washington, DC
2209 S STREET SE
Last updated November 7 2019 at 9:22 AM

2209 S STREET SE

2209 S Street Southeast · No Longer Available
Location

2209 S Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20020
Anacostia

Amenities

Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
Rental home available for immediate occupancy. There are 2 bedrooms and a loft. The spacious and renovated home features stainless steel appliances, granite counters in extended kitchen that leads out to the covered deck. Ha Fully finished basement

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2209 S STREET SE have any available units?
2209 S STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 2209 S STREET SE have?
Some of 2209 S STREET SE's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2209 S STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
2209 S STREET SE is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2209 S STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 2209 S STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 2209 S STREET SE offer parking?
No, 2209 S STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 2209 S STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2209 S STREET SE offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2209 S STREET SE have a pool?
No, 2209 S STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 2209 S STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 2209 S STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 2209 S STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2209 S STREET SE has units with dishwashers.
