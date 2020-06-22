Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
201 17TH STREET SE
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 10
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
201 17TH STREET SE
201 17th Street Southeast
·
No Longer Available
Location
201 17th Street Southeast, Washington, DC 20003
Capitol Hill
Amenities
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have any available units?
201 17TH STREET SE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 201 17TH STREET SE currently offering any rent specials?
201 17TH STREET SE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 201 17TH STREET SE pet-friendly?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE offer parking?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not offer parking.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have a pool?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not have a pool.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have accessible units?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not have accessible units.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have units with dishwashers?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 201 17TH STREET SE have units with air conditioning?
No, 201 17TH STREET SE does not have units with air conditioning.
