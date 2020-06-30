All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1777 T STREET NW.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1777 T STREET NW
Last updated December 23 2019 at 2:13 PM

1777 T STREET NW

1777 T Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
U-Street
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1777 T Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
U-Street

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
walk in closets
fireplace
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
patio / balcony
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
Extraordinary Penthouse duplex with the finest craftsmanship. 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. If you have been searching for the type of property that offers luxury finishes with the comfort and functions of a private home this is the property for you! The residence has a spacious and custom-built open floor plan with dramatic design features throughout. There are 9' ceilings, abundant natural light, and wide plank hickory floors. The stunning kitchen has custom European cabinets, a large quartz center island, high-end Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast area in the bay window. The award-winning kitchen opens to a large neighboring dining room and to a very generous living room with an impressive contemporary gas fireplace. There are three bedrooms with en-suite baths, including the large master with an oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, heated floors and high-end fixtures. The residence is great for entertaining.~ It has a custom bar located just off the large private roof deck.~ The bar is finished with "Ellesmere" marble slabs, custom cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and sink. There are two powder rooms as well. There is an advanced video security system, and Smart Home features.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1777 T STREET NW have any available units?
1777 T STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1777 T STREET NW have?
Some of 1777 T STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and walk in closets. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1777 T STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1777 T STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1777 T STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1777 T STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1777 T STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1777 T STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1777 T STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1777 T STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1777 T STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1777 T STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1777 T STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1777 T STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1777 T STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1777 T STREET NW has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Helpful Articles
How to Write a Notice to Vacate Letter to Your Landlord
Rent vs Buy: Advantages of Renting a Home as a Family
What Parents Should Look for in an Apartment
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Yale West
443 New York Ave NW
Washington, DC 20001
2M Street
2 M Street NE
Washington, DC 20002
Park Terrace
1660 Lanier Pl NW
Washington, DC 20009
1210 Mass
1210 Massachusetts Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
Ora
2144 California St NW
Washington, DC 20008
901W
901 W Street Northwest
Washington, DC 20001
Sarbin Towers
3132 16th St NW
Washington, DC 20010
3333 Wisconsin Avenue
3333 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University