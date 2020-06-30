1777 T STREET NW

Amenities

Extraordinary Penthouse duplex with the finest craftsmanship. 3 bedrooms 3 full bathrooms and 2 half bathrooms. If you have been searching for the type of property that offers luxury finishes with the comfort and functions of a private home this is the property for you! The residence has a spacious and custom-built open floor plan with dramatic design features throughout. There are 9' ceilings, abundant natural light, and wide plank hickory floors. The stunning kitchen has custom European cabinets, a large quartz center island, high-end Wolf/Sub-Zero appliances, gas cooking, and breakfast area in the bay window. The award-winning kitchen opens to a large neighboring dining room and to a very generous living room with an impressive contemporary gas fireplace. There are three bedrooms with en-suite baths, including the large master with an oversized walk-in closet and luxurious bathroom with dual vanities, heated floors and high-end fixtures. The residence is great for entertaining.~ It has a custom bar located just off the large private roof deck.~ The bar is finished with "Ellesmere" marble slabs, custom cabinets, refrigerator, dishwasher and sink. There are two powder rooms as well. There is an advanced video security system, and Smart Home features.