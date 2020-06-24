1648 ROSEDALE STREET NE

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors ice maker in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Stunningly renovated, 2BR, 2BA, corner row house just a few blocks to H Street. Close to Metro/MetroBus/Street Car. Open plan with distinctive design including exposed brick, recessed lighting, designer fixtures, custom mantels/staircase, (2) gas fireplaces, gorgeous tile work, white oak floors, beautiful kitchen with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury master suite. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced rear exterior with stone patio. Sorry, no smoking or pets.