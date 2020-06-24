All apartments in Washington
1648 ROSEDALE STREET NE

1648 Rosedale Street Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1648 Rosedale Street Northeast, Washington, DC 20002
Kingman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
ice maker
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Stunningly renovated, 2BR, 2BA, corner row house just a few blocks to H Street. Close to Metro/MetroBus/Street Car. Open plan with distinctive design including exposed brick, recessed lighting, designer fixtures, custom mantels/staircase, (2) gas fireplaces, gorgeous tile work, white oak floors, beautiful kitchen with solid wood cabinets, stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops, luxury master suite. Washer/dryer in unit. Fenced rear exterior with stone patio. Sorry, no smoking or pets.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

