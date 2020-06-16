All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 29 2019 at 9:54 AM

1626 Kalmia Road, NW

1626 Kalmia Rd NW · No Longer Available
Location

1626 Kalmia Rd NW, Washington, DC 20012
Colonial Village - Shepherd Park

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1626 Kalmia Road, NW Available 07/01/19 Newly Renovated 4 BD, 3.5 BA Stately Colonial on Kalmia RD in NW DC!! - Welcome home to your stately colonial on Kalmia Road. With craftsmanship, spaciousness and fabulous layout, you and yours will be impressed.

Situated close to Rock Creek and convenient to downtown Silver Spring, Bethesda and the nation's capital, you'll enjoy a very versatile location.

The main level features a kitchen you won't stop cooking in until you run out of food. The gas cooktop with vent hood is there for people who want to take making cuisine to the next level. And your hungry mouths will have to sit patiently in the custom breakfast nook. With sprawling counter space you may never leave. The separate dining room is perfect for hosting and once dinner is over, stroll into the living room that offers built in book shelves. During the temperate seasons you can relax on the covered terrace.

The bedroom level has two well apportioned rooms, a recently renovated full bathroom and master suite. The over size master suite with two closets has a new bathroom with cavernous walk in shower.

The lower level features a full size bedroom, complete bathroom with a Jacuzzi tub. French doors take you out onto the stone patio and fenced in backyard with garden space.

Please email Matt Sweeney to see this absolutely fantastic home at Matt@StreamlineManagement.com

Lease Terms:
12 month minimum lease
Resident responsible for utilities
Pets considered on a case by case basis
Smoking is prohibited

(RLNE3531941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have any available units?
1626 Kalmia Road, NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1626 Kalmia Road, NW currently offering any rent specials?
1626 Kalmia Road, NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1626 Kalmia Road, NW pet-friendly?
Yes, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW is pet friendly.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW offer parking?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not offer parking.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have a pool?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not have a pool.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have accessible units?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1626 Kalmia Road, NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1626 Kalmia Road, NW does not have units with air conditioning.

