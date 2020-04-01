Rent Calculator
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1617 SWANN STREET NW
1617 SWANN STREET NW
1617 Swann Street Northwest
Location
1617 Swann Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20009
Dupont Circle
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Fully Renovated, High End Garden Flat on Beautiful Swann Street. Hardwood Floors, Upgraded Baths and Kitchen. TV included with rental. Owner Pays Water. No Move in Fee.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have any available units?
1617 SWANN STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1617 SWANN STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1617 SWANN STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1617 SWANN STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1617 SWANN STREET NW have units with air conditioning?
No, 1617 SWANN STREET NW does not have units with air conditioning.
