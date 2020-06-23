1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111

Amenities
2-Level Corner unit in Logan Circle - Stunning 2-level corner unit with one assigned parking space! Boasting over 1,000sq/ft with 2 beds and 2 baths plus separate office space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout bright & open living area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & granite counter tops. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One block to Starbucks, Whole Foods, Vida Fitness, and much more Logan Circle has to offer!
Lease Terms:
12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for electricity
No smoking inside unit
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with $75.00/month pet fee
Building charges a $200.00 move-in fee plus $300.00 refundable deposit
To Apply:
Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.
