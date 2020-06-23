All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111
Last updated February 7 2020 at 12:17 PM

1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111

1437 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1437 Rhode Island Avenue Northwest, Washington, DC 20005
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
gym
Unit Amenities
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
2-Level Corner unit in Logan Circle - Stunning 2-level corner unit with one assigned parking space! Boasting over 1,000sq/ft with 2 beds and 2 baths plus separate office space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout bright & open living area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & granite counter tops. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One block to Starbucks, Whole Foods, Vida Fitness, and much more Logan Circle has to offer!

Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.

Lease Terms:

12-month minimum lease
Tenant responsible for electricity
No smoking inside unit
Pets allowed on a case by case basis with $75.00/month pet fee
Building charges a $200.00 move-in fee plus $300.00 refundable deposit

To Apply:

Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.

(RLNE2903412)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have any available units?
1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have?
Some of 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 currently offering any rent specials?
1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 pet-friendly?
Yes, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 is pet friendly.
Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 offer parking?
Yes, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 offers parking.
Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have a pool?
No, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 does not have a pool.
Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have accessible units?
No, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 does not have accessible units.
Does 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111 does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Differences Between Studio and Efficiency Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Alden
2620 13th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
Park Road Courts
1346 Park Rd NW
Washington, DC 20010
Eddystone
1301 Vermont Ave NW
Washington, DC 20005
The Croydon
1815 17th St NW
Washington, DC 20009
3003 Van Ness
3003 Van Ness St NW
Washington, DC 20008
555
555 E Street Southwest
Washington, DC 20024
Aventine Fort Totten
5210 3rd St NE
Washington, DC 20011
Park Naylor Apartments
2562 Naylor Rd SE
Washington, DC 20020

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University