1437 Rhode Island Ave NW #111

Unit Amenities granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking

2-Level Corner unit in Logan Circle - Stunning 2-level corner unit with one assigned parking space! Boasting over 1,000sq/ft with 2 beds and 2 baths plus separate office space. Gleaming hardwood floors throughout bright & open living area. Spacious kitchen with breakfast bar & granite counter tops. Stacked washer/dryer in unit. One block to Starbucks, Whole Foods, Vida Fitness, and much more Logan Circle has to offer!



Please email Mike Hangemanole at Mike@StreamlineManagement.com to schedule a showing.



Lease Terms:



12-month minimum lease

Tenant responsible for electricity

No smoking inside unit

Pets allowed on a case by case basis with $75.00/month pet fee

Building charges a $200.00 move-in fee plus $300.00 refundable deposit



To Apply:



Please visit www.StreamlineManagement.com, click on the 'Available Rentals' tab at the top of the page, then click on the 'Apply Now' button next to this listing. Each adult applicant must fill out their own application, upload last two pay stubs, and pay $50 application fee.



