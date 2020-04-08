1428 5TH STREET NW

Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace granite counters hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities bbq/grill

Under property management - Call the leasing office at 301-456-0450This is a charming row home with tons of character, two working fireplaces and natural light! Available for immediate occupancy, this home encompasses an open floor plan, tons of natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, a bonus room that can be used as an office or den, one full bath (shower only), a powder room on the main level and a renovated patio perfect for relaxing and grilling. Near restaurants and shops. Tenant responsible for rent, electricity and water. This property won't last! Call today for your private tour!