1428 5TH STREET NW
Last updated January 25 2020 at 8:03 AM

1428 5TH STREET NW

1428 5th Street Northwest · No Longer Available
Location

1428 5th Street Northwest, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
Under property management - Call the leasing office at 301-456-0450This is a charming row home with tons of character, two working fireplaces and natural light! Available for immediate occupancy, this home encompasses an open floor plan, tons of natural light, exposed brick walls, hardwood floors throughout, an updated kitchen with granite counter tops and stainless steel appliances, two bedrooms, a bonus room that can be used as an office or den, one full bath (shower only), a powder room on the main level and a renovated patio perfect for relaxing and grilling. Near restaurants and shops. Tenant responsible for rent, electricity and water. This property won't last! Call today for your private tour!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1428 5TH STREET NW have any available units?
1428 5TH STREET NW doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1428 5TH STREET NW have?
Some of 1428 5TH STREET NW's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1428 5TH STREET NW currently offering any rent specials?
1428 5TH STREET NW is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1428 5TH STREET NW pet-friendly?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1428 5TH STREET NW offer parking?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW does not offer parking.
Does 1428 5TH STREET NW have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1428 5TH STREET NW have a pool?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW does not have a pool.
Does 1428 5TH STREET NW have accessible units?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW does not have accessible units.
Does 1428 5TH STREET NW have units with dishwashers?
No, 1428 5TH STREET NW does not have units with dishwashers.

