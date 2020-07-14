Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning garbage disposal hardwood floors stainless steel dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities 24hr gym on-site laundry lobby cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator parking pet friendly 24hr laundry clubhouse guest parking key fob access online portal

What makes Park East Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Coming home will always be the perfect finish to your day when you live at the Park East Apartments, our rental apartments in D.C. Towered amongst the vibrancy of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, you'll be close to all that comprises the Washington, D.C. experience. Your home life and leisure will never be more perfectly balanced. Choose from seven unique studio and one-bedroom floor plans, all ranging from 408 to 842 square feet of happy living space. We've included some simple amenities like double closets and big entry halls, and that's just the beginning. If you're searching for a Washington, D.C. apartment, rent at our beautiful residential community. Sooner than later, you'll be happy you asked why Park East Apartments are a great place to live. How do you measure happiness? We think it can be measured in cherry wood cabinets and gorgeous hard wood floors. We also have designated kitchen areas, stainless steel appliances and expansive picture windows to help elevate your level of happiness. The tower of Park East Apartments alone gives you picture-perfect views of its verdant surroundings and the simple beauty of Rock Creek Park. If you're looking at apartments in D.C. for rent, choose Park East Apartments, where modernity, convenience and serenity meet life just got happier. You'll feel good on the outside, too. Feeling good on the outside has never been easier. At our apartments in Washington, D.C. for rent, you'll be amidst the scenic beauty of one of D.C.'s finest neighborhoods, Adams Morgan, and walking distance from Rock Creek Park. With the Metro nearby, you'll have great access to and from everywhere and everything. Are you hunting for Washington apartments in Washington, D.C.? It's not just our location and neighborhood that are great. Enjoy some of the simple things, like on-site laundry, secured building access, a fitness center, and our lobby that brings you to a feel-good level every time you come home. We'll make it easy for you to feel good on the inside, and on the outside, too.