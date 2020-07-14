All apartments in Washington
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
Park East
Last updated July 14 2020 at 9:15 AM

Park East

Open Now until 6pm
1845 Summit Pl NW · (202) 791-4190
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1845 Summit Pl NW, Washington, DC 20009
Adams Morgan

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

Studio

Unit 512 · Avail. Aug 15

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 410 sqft

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,498

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 448 sqft

Unit 604 · Avail. Aug 7

$1,548

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 480 sqft

See 6+ more

1 Bedroom

Unit 306 · Avail. now

$1,823

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

Unit 102 · Avail. Aug 16

$2,054

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 515 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 708 · Avail. Aug 10

$2,498

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Unit 608 · Avail. Sep 7

$2,898

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 842 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Park East.

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
stainless steel
dishwasher
in unit laundry
bathtub
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
24hr gym
on-site laundry
lobby
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
elevator
parking
pet friendly
24hr laundry
clubhouse
guest parking
key fob access
online portal
What makes Park East Apartments a great place to live? We're happy you asked. Coming home will always be the perfect finish to your day when you live at the Park East Apartments, our rental apartments in D.C. Towered amongst the vibrancy of the Adams Morgan neighborhood, you'll be close to all that comprises the Washington, D.C. experience. Your home life and leisure will never be more perfectly balanced. Choose from seven unique studio and one-bedroom floor plans, all ranging from 408 to 842 square feet of happy living space. We've included some simple amenities like double closets and big entry halls, and that's just the beginning. If you're searching for a Washington, D.C. apartment, rent at our beautiful residential community. Sooner than later, you'll be happy you asked why Park East Apartments are a great place to live. How do you measure happiness? We think it can be measured in cherry wood cabinets and gorgeous hard wood floors. We also have designated kitchen areas, stainless steel appliances and expansive picture windows to help elevate your level of happiness. The tower of Park East Apartments alone gives you picture-perfect views of its verdant surroundings and the simple beauty of Rock Creek Park. If you're looking at apartments in D.C. for rent, choose Park East Apartments, where modernity, convenience and serenity meet life just got happier. You'll feel good on the outside, too. Feeling good on the outside has never been easier. At our apartments in Washington, D.C. for rent, you'll be amidst the scenic beauty of one of D.C.'s finest neighborhoods, Adams Morgan, and walking distance from Rock Creek Park. With the Metro nearby, you'll have great access to and from everywhere and everything. Are you hunting for Washington apartments in Washington, D.C.? It's not just our location and neighborhood that are great. Enjoy some of the simple things, like on-site laundry, secured building access, a fitness center, and our lobby that brings you to a feel-good level every time you come home. We'll make it easy for you to feel good on the inside, and on the outside, too.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 9 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Electric, Gas, Hot Water, Sewer, Trash, Water
Application Fee: $45 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $500 based on credit
Move-in Fees: $500 Non-Refundable
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
fee:
limit:
rent:
restrictions:
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $50
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $35

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Park East have any available units?
Park East has 13 units available starting at $1,498 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does Park East have?
Some of Park East's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Park East currently offering any rent specials?
Park East is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Park East pet-friendly?
Yes, Park East is pet friendly.
Does Park East offer parking?
Yes, Park East offers parking.
Does Park East have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Park East offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Park East have a pool?
No, Park East does not have a pool.
Does Park East have accessible units?
Yes, Park East has accessible units.
Does Park East have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Park East has units with dishwashers.
