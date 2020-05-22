Rent Calculator
Home
Washington, DC
1316 ADAMS STREET NE
Last updated September 28 2019 at 3:10 AM
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1316 ADAMS STREET NE
1316 Adams Street NE
·
No Longer Available
Location
1316 Adams Street NE, Washington, DC 20018
Brentwood - Langdon
Amenities
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
Beautifully renovated 2 bedroom 2 bath condo. Parking available first come service basis for an additional $50 a month.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details:
None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have any available units?
1316 ADAMS STREET NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
Is 1316 ADAMS STREET NE currently offering any rent specials?
1316 ADAMS STREET NE isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1316 ADAMS STREET NE pet-friendly?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE offer parking?
Yes, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does offer parking.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have a pool?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does not have a pool.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have accessible units?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does not have accessible units.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have units with dishwashers?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 1316 ADAMS STREET NE have units with air conditioning?
No, 1316 ADAMS STREET NE does not have units with air conditioning.
