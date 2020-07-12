/
brentwood langdon
951 Apartments for rent in Brentwood - Langdon, Washington, DC
Verified
1 Unit Available
Parkway Plaza
1835 24th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,424
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Welcome to Parkway Plaza, a garden style community in Washington, DC that offers a park like setting and neighbors The National Arboretum, Brentwood and Ivy City.
Verified
14 Units Available
Rhode Island Row
2300 Washington Pl NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,925
878 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,619
1121 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Enjoy onsite amenities from Brentwood property, including hot tub, piano room and pool table. Experience convenience with in-unit laundry, ice maker and microwave. Near Rhode Island Ave NW, the Rhode Island Metro Station and restaurants.
1 Unit Available
1330 Downing Place 4
1330 Downing Place Northeast, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,500
680 sqft
Unit 4 Available 08/01/20 Great Union Market Apartment! - Property Id: 84255 FULLY RENOVATED Has a contemporary feel with all the modern amenities one will need.
1 Unit Available
1879 Channing St, NE
1879 Channing Street Northeast, Washington, DC
3 Bedrooms
$3,200
1632 sqft
1879 Channing St, NE Available 08/01/20 NEWLY RENOVATED 3 BED 3.5 BATHROOM - HOA COMMUNITY - This 3 bedroom 3.5 bathroom has 4 levels of newly renovated living space. The house is a corner lot, with a deck and small fenced yard.
1 Unit Available
1804 BRYANT STREET NE
1804 Bryant Street Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$2,300
1010 sqft
SPACIOUS two level townhome that feature 2 master suites with private bathrooms, open dining/living space, upgraded kitchen, fireplace, balcony, washer and dryer, pet friendly, reserved parking, fenced backyard with walkout patio and much more! A
1 Unit Available
2407 21ST PLACE NE
2407 21st Place Northeast, Washington, DC
2 Bedrooms
$1,875
3168 sqft
This main level home has been updated from new floors to new kitchen and baths its a lovely 2 bed 1 bath home located off New York Ave in NE DC
1 Unit Available
2818 18TH STREET NE
2818 18th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1560 sqft
Gorgeous four bedroom, three bathroom detached home in the Woodridge community. Nestled across the street from Langdon Park, this home boasts a living room, dining room, kitchen, fully finished basement, washer and dryer, and gated storage room.
Verified
147 Units Available
Avec on H Street
901 H Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,578
544 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,983
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,648
1024 sqft
Now offering on-property, self-guided tours! Community meets luxury at Avec on H Street, a brand-new apartment community located in the heart of the bustling H Street neighborhood.
Verified
10 Units Available
The Metropolitan
200 Rhode Island Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,570
420 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,870
613 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,255
906 sqft
Located just minutes from the Rhode Island Avenue Metro Station. Art Deco-style 1- and 2-bedroom apartment homes featuring gourmet kitchens and private balconies or patios. Community amenities include a fitness center, courtyard and pet spa.
Verified
15 Units Available
The Jamison
3750 Jamison Street NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,606
564 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,127
689 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,617
1083 sqft
The amenities offered at The Jamison are designed to simplify your life. Squeeze in a workout before getting down to business at a co-working nook. Meet friends on the rooftop terrace after getting your shopping done at Costco.
Verified
3 Units Available
Hendrix
1326 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,150
534 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,000
534 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Hendrix in Washington. View photos, descriptions and more!
Verified
19 Units Available
Monroe Street Market
716 Monroe St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,996
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,167
751 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,410
1053 sqft
Premier homes with walk-in closets, hardwood flooring and thoughtful designs. Feature a 24-hour fitness room, game room and grill area on-site. Near the Brookland-CUA Metro Station and Fort Bunker Hill.
Verified
11 Units Available
The Edison
1240 4th St, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,865
579 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,570
962 sqft
One- and two-bedroom boutique apartments feature modern kitchens with islands, pendant lights and stainless steel appliances. On-site Trader Joe's. Near Gallaudet University and Union Station. Clubroom with library, bike storage, outdoor kitchen.
Verified
116 Units Available
The Gale Eckington
151 Q St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,170
498 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,699
700 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,115
1065 sqft
Named after 19th-century D.C. mayor Joseph Gales Jr.
Verified
25 Units Available
Elevation at Washington Gateway
100 Florida Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,634
519 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,603
716 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,809
1095 sqft
Located close to beloved neighborhoods like Capitol Hill and U Street. Luxury community offers 24-hour concierge, pool, game room and media room. Apartments have in-unit laundry, granite counters and dishwasher.
Verified
22 Units Available
Kaywood Gardens Apartments
4101 Kaywood Pl, Mount Rainier, MD
Studio
$998
330 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,168
525 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,398
790 sqft
Studio, one-bedroom and two-bedroom floor plans. Residents have access to fitness center, playground and high-speed internet. Located near several bus stops, West Hyattsville Metro station and Brookland/CUA Metro station.
Verified
26 Units Available
Anthology
625 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,859
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,992
685 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,697
948 sqft
Original art installations and industrial design throughout the building. Luxury apartments offer floor-to-ceiling windows, granite counters and stainless steel appliances. Steps from Whole Foods Market and four blocks from Union Station.
Verified
38 Units Available
The Apollo
600 H St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,756
557 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,847
694 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,992
1046 sqft
Stylish studios and apartments in a friendly community situated on H Street, near Union Station. Each apartment is equipped with quartz countertops, hardwood floors and stainless steel appliances. Concierge services and car parking available.
Verified
3 Units Available
The Arbor
3230 7th St NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,575
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,035
775 sqft
University-adjacent apartments in Brookland, steps from Metro, shopping, dining and entertainment. Apartments have dishwashers, walk-in closets, lots of storage. On-site playground, pool, tennis, gym and media room. Pets are welcome.
Verified
26 Units Available
Flats at Atlas
1600 Maryland Ave NE, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,660
534 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,912
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,420
936 sqft
Ultra-modern apartments located in H Street NE, an entertainment hotspot. Floor plans feature nine-foot ceilings, hardwood floors and kitchens with granite countertops. Amenities include a 24-hour fitness center, multimedia lounge and courtyard.
Verified
108 Units Available
The Batley
1270 4th Street Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,900
476 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,045
650 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,030
983 sqft
Located in the heart of Union Market, The Batley is revolutionizing modern city living. Step into a studio, one, or two-bedroom apartment perfect for those who enjoy their living quarters with a bit more flair.
Verified
58 Units Available
i5 Union Market
320 Florida Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC
Studio
$1,762
451 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,989
634 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,823
901 sqft
Curate a distinctive lifestyle at i5 Union Market, where life is made to order in a collection of brand-new, uniquely-crafted private, furnished, and co-living apartment homes.
Verified
4 Units Available
The Aria on L
300 L St NE, Washington, DC
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,955
620 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Recent renovations give units stainless steel appliances, laundry facilities and hardwood floors. Residents have access to coffee bar, media room, garage and fitness center. Concierge services available.
Verified
5 Units Available
The Pentacle
1521 Benning Rd NE, Washington, DC
1 Bedroom
$1,296
582 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,535
751 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
917 sqft
Easy commute via Route 1. Just blocks away from Atlas Performing Arts Center and Rosedale Park. Renovated units with private patio/balcony, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Playground and parking on-site. Green community.
