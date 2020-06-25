1238 Simms Place Northeast, Washington, DC 20002 Trinidad - Langston
Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
Beautifully Renovated 1 Bedroom 1 Bath Condo. Don't wait on this amazing unit. Farmhouse style kitchen, amazing new wood floors, gorgeous in the photos, even better in person. Fantastic commuter location! Schedule a showing now!
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None.
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1238 SIMMS PLACE NE have any available units?
1238 SIMMS PLACE NE doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
Is 1238 SIMMS PLACE NE currently offering any rent specials?
1238 SIMMS PLACE NE is not currently offering any rent specials.