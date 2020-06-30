All apartments in Washington
Last updated June 21 2019 at 8:53 AM

1106 Eastern Avenue

1106 Eastern Avenue Northeast · No Longer Available
Location

1106 Eastern Avenue Northeast, Washington, DC 20019
Deanwood

Amenities

on-site laundry
hardwood floors
all utils included
24hr maintenance
parking
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
24hr maintenance
internet access
Eastern Apartments North East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and FREE UTILITY One Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.

Truly a gateway to the city, Located a short walk to the Deanwood Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and Deanwood Recreation Center. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.

1106 Eastern Avenue, North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)
***Apartment #104 now available $975***

Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Deanwood Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments

OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm

To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie
Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1106 Eastern Avenue have any available units?
1106 Eastern Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1106 Eastern Avenue have?
Some of 1106 Eastern Avenue's amenities include on-site laundry, hardwood floors, and all utils included. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1106 Eastern Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
1106 Eastern Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1106 Eastern Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 1106 Eastern Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1106 Eastern Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 1106 Eastern Avenue offers parking.
Does 1106 Eastern Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1106 Eastern Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1106 Eastern Avenue have a pool?
No, 1106 Eastern Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 1106 Eastern Avenue have accessible units?
No, 1106 Eastern Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 1106 Eastern Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 1106 Eastern Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.

