Amenities
Eastern Apartments North East, Washington DC. Very Large Renovated and FREE UTILITY One Bedroom Apartments. Free off street parking and on site laundry facilities.
Truly a gateway to the city, Located a short walk to the Deanwood Orange / Blue Metro Line Metro-rail station and Deanwood Recreation Center. Conveniently located by major highways I-95, I-295, R-50, and I-495, the neighborhood offers superior regional access.
1106 Eastern Avenue, North East, Washington DC (Deanwood Metro Station)
***Apartment #104 now available $975***
Features
Renovated Apartments
Walk to Deanwood Metro Station
Free Utilities
24-Hour Maintenance
Laundry On-Site
Parking - Free
Parking - Off-street
Hardwood Floors
High-Speed internet ready
Cable ready
Large closets
Large apartments
OPEN WEEKENDS
Leasing Office Hours:
Monday through Friday 9:00 am to 8:00 pm
Saturday 10:00 am to 5:00 pm
Sunday 10:00 am to 2:00 pm
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie
To inquire for these and other available properties please call Vince or Jackie
Terms, conditions, rates, and availability are subject to change without prior notice