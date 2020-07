Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher extra storage garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets bathtub ice maker oven stainless steel in unit laundry Property Amenities accessible clubhouse 24hr concierge courtyard elevator 24hr gym parking pool garage internet access dogs allowed cats allowed business center conference room coffee bar dog park fire pit pool table 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage package receiving pet friendly yoga

Flats 130 is located in NoMa, a rapidly developing new neighborhood in Washington, DC, just north of Capitol Hill and Union Station. Named for its location, north of Massachusetts Avenue, the area is quickly becoming the heart of all things exciting and new in DC. Flats 130 at Constitution Square is the address for hip and stylish apartments in northeast Washington, DC. Each apartment home features unique details with floor-plan options to fit any budget. There's natural lighting in every home and walk-in closets to help keep you organized. The kitchens have an open plan with custom cabinets, granite countertops and built-in, clean steel appliances. Our Washington, DC apartment rentals offer beautifully appointed one- and two-bedroom floor plans.