Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1006 N Street Northwest - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM
1 of 8
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
1006 N Street Northwest - 4
1006 N St NW
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Location
1006 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw
Amenities
hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 large bedroom and 1 full bath with brick wall feature and beautiful stainless steel appliances, in a great location.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have any available units?
1006 N Street Northwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Washington, DC
.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Washington Rent Report
.
What amenities does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have?
Some of 1006 N Street Northwest - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the
Amenities section
.
Is 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 N Street Northwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out
pet friendly listings in Washington
.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 offer parking?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.
