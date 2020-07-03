All apartments in Washington
Find more places like 1006 N Street Northwest - 4.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Washington, DC
/
1006 N Street Northwest - 4
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1006 N Street Northwest - 4

1006 N St NW · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Washington
See all
Logan Circle - Shaw
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all

Location

1006 N St NW, Washington, DC 20001
Logan Circle - Shaw

Amenities

hardwood floors
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
1 large bedroom and 1 full bath with brick wall feature and beautiful stainless steel appliances, in a great location.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have any available units?
1006 N Street Northwest - 4 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Washington, DC.
How much is rent in Washington, DC?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Washington Rent Report.
What amenities does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have?
Some of 1006 N Street Northwest - 4's amenities include hardwood floors, stainless steel, and air conditioning. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 currently offering any rent specials?
1006 N Street Northwest - 4 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 pet-friendly?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Washington.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 offer parking?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not offer parking.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have a pool?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have a pool.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have accessible units?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have accessible units.
Does 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1006 N Street Northwest - 4 does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
Condo vs. Apartment: Differences, Pros, and Cons
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
What are Security Deposits? Everything Renters Should Know
Short Term Lease or Long Term Lease: Which is Right for You?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

The Belgard
33 N St NE
Washington, DC 20002
Station House
701 2nd St NE
Washington, DC 20002
The 925 Apartments
925 25th St NW
Washington, DC 20037
Capital Plaza
35 E St NW
Washington, DC 20001
West Half
1221 Half Street Southeast
Washington, DC 20003
Tenley View
4600 Wisconsin Ave NW
Washington, DC 20016
The Glover House
2101 Wisconsin Avenue Northwest
Washington, DC 20007
2501 Porter
2501 Porter St NW
Washington, DC 20008

Similar Pages

Washington 1 BedroomsWashington 2 Bedrooms
Washington Apartments with ParkingWashington Pet Friendly Places
Washington Studio ApartmentsAnne Arundel County

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Arlington, VAAlexandria, VASilver Spring, MDRockville, MD
Bethesda, MDGaithersburg, MDNorth Bethesda, MDWaldorf, MD
Laurel, MDWheaton, MDHyattsville, MDTysons Corner, VA

Nearby Neighborhoods

Columbia HeightsAdams MorganLogan Circle Shaw
Dupont CircleFoggy Bottom Gwu West EndH Street No Ma
Capitol HillU Street

Apartments Near Colleges

American UniversityCatholic University of America
University of the District of ColumbiaGeorge Washington University
Georgetown University