southmoor park
304 Apartments for rent in Southmoor Park, Denver, CO
49 Units Available
MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,280
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,925
1122 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,970
1412 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Waived Application Fee & Waived Admin Fee! Standing on the roof top deck at MileHouse, it's easy to feel like you're far above it all.
41 Units Available
The Den
6950 East Chenango Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,240
594 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,305
708 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,040
1093 sqft
We are excited to announce that we are now scheduling in-person tours by appointment only. Schedule yours today! Now Offering $500 Off! Call Us for Details! The Den.
15 Units Available
Camden Belleview Station
6515 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,289
593 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,349
762 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,739
1038 sqft
Generous in-home storage and dedicated on-site bike parking. Outdoor fireside lounge. Walking distance from Belleview Light Rail Station and minutes from I-25 and I-225
15 Units Available
Tangent
4300 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,404
787 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,041
1149 sqft
What happens when you line up all the practical things you need for success, and then surround yourself with a kaleidoscope of delightful diversions? You get a balanced life at the intersection of Happy Canyon and Monaco. This is Tangent.
16 Units Available
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,466
691 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,816
1023 sqft
Located just off I-25, within the Denver Tech Center. Luxury apartments have granite countertops, hardwood floors, private balcony, walk-in closets and more. Special amenities include pool, hot tub, gym, clubhouse and Internet cafe.
17 Units Available
Cielo Apartments
6715 E Union Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
607 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,421
788 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,719
1117 sqft
Open kitchens with breakfast bar. Vinyl plank flooring, custom cabinetry, and stainless steel appliances. Pool and fitness center with towel service. Bicycle storage. Steps from the Belleview light rail station.
1 Unit Available
3730 S Hillcrest Dr
3730 South Hillcrest Drive, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
Ask
4 Bedrooms
$3,000
Fully Furnished House Near Cherry Hills - Property Id: 315726 This beautiful home comes fully furnished in the Happy Canyon neighborhood! The house is located close to the highway, great school districts for kids, Whole Foods, King Soopers and 15
1 Unit Available
4875 S Monaco St
4875 South Monaco Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$4,150
Rent to Own (ONLY) - Credit Problems OK with Credit Repair Available via a 3rd Party Company.
1 Unit Available
6495 E. Happy Canyon Rd #111
6495 Happy Canyon Road, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,580
1024 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Amazing floorplan with HUGE rooms! Enjoy the ice cold central air and the large windows provide dappled sunlight through the mature trees outside. The unit has a master suite and TONS of closet space.
21 Units Available
Parliament
4363 S Quebec St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,210
637 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,495
937 sqft
Apartments located in the heart of Hampden South have fireplaces, granite counters and huge walk-in closets. Hop on Interstate 25 to get to the University of Denver or the Centennial Airport.
33 Units Available
Pearl Apartments
7571 Technology Way, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,378
828 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,880
1118 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Open floor plans, high ceilings, and large windows for spacious living. Fitness center equipped with cardio machines, free weights, and kettlebells. Putting green. Just minutes to the Belleview light rail station, I-25 and I-225.
17 Units Available
The Parc at Greenwood Village
5500 DTC Pkwy, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,334
774 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,756
1003 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$2,265
1292 sqft
Units feature large hardwood floors and energy efficient stainless steel appliances. Residents can take advantage of the on-site Paw Spa and bicycles. Nearby parks, shops, restaurants, and major highways (I-225). Located in the Cherry Creek School District.
20 Units Available
Helios
7901 E. Belleview Ave, Englewood, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,322
827 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,920
1273 sqft
New community, so all residents will be among the first to live in their homes. Wide plank flooring, granite countertops, and tile backsplashes. Expansive, fully equipped fitness center with floor-to-ceiling windows. WIthin a mile of I-25 and Wallace Park.
16 Units Available
Edge DTC
7500 E Quincy Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,217
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,412
920 sqft
Great central location near two Light Rail stations, Belleview Avenue, and Whole Foods. Property boasts recently installed bar, pool, clubhouse, business center, and 24 hour fitness center. Many different holiday and pool parties for residents.
29 Units Available
Outlook DTC
5031 S Ulster St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,249
681 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
814 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,689
1165 sqft
Pet-friendly community with dog park and pet spa. Rooftop lounge with fire pits. Co-working lounge, coffee and tea bar, pool and hot tub. Apartments have nine-foot ceilings, quartz countertops, and balconies. Near light rail station.
27 Units Available
Carriage Place
4875 DTC Blvd., Denver, CO
Studio
$1,301
546 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,556
856 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,908
1258 sqft
Found in the heart of Denver Tech Center and just minutes from George Wallace Park, I-25, and Belleview Light Rail Station. Units feature updated kitchen appliances and access to 2 swimming pools, a jacuzzi, and a fully-equipped fitness center.
12 Units Available
Viridian
5335 S Valentia Way, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,379
733 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,762
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Apartment homes with stylish details and modern decor. 24-maintenance available for residents. Enjoy a yoga center, swimming pool, and gym on site. Right by the Denver Tech Center. Easy access to I-25.
1 Unit Available
7330 E Princeton Ave
7330 East Princeton Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,149
2036 sqft
LOOKING FOR YOUR NEXT HOME SWEET HOME? - Trish Gonzales 720.602.9470 trish.gonzales@realatlas.
1 Unit Available
5401 S Park Terrace Ave 205B
5401 South Park Terrace, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,950
1020 sqft
***IN THE HEART OF DTC*** - Property Id: 76415 ****** You won't be disappointed!! Walk into the Bright, Spacious Open Floor Plan! The Kitchen and living room will allow for your entertaining enjoyment.
1 Unit Available
7335 E Quincy Ave Apt 303
7335 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,265
980 sqft
Top Floor Condo in Great Location with Large Master Bedroom! - Property is currently occupied. Please do not disturb occupants. Available for a 1 lease This condo is a spacious top floor unit with two large bedrooms and 1.
1 Unit Available
4250 S Olive St #113
4250 South Olive Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,300
2018 sqft
Spacious Condo: This three bedroom, two and half bath condo with tons of closet space will be available August 1st.
1 Unit Available
7255 E Quincy Ave
7255 East Quincy Avenue, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$1,600
1307 sqft
This apartment is available to be seen through a virtual tour. Unfortunately, the websites we advertise on don't allow us to directly post a link so you will need to reach out to us and request a link in order to see it and we will send it to you.
1 Unit Available
5455 Landmark Place - 1015
5455 Landmark Place, Greenwood Village, CO
1 Bedroom
$2,200
922 sqft
Live in luxury at The Landmark! 1 Bedroom, 1 bath condo on the 10th floor. Kitchen features stainless steel appliances, gas stove top and beautiful wooden cabinetry with granite counter tops throughout. Open dining room/ living room combination.
1 Unit Available
3006 S Clermont Dr
3006 South Clermont Drive, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$3,800
1900 sqft
Available 05/20/20 House for Rent University Hills - Property Id: 262784 Completely remodeled!!! PROFESSIONALLY REMODELED HOME!! NO ATTENTION TO DETAIL HAS BEEN LEFT UNDONE AND SHOWS LIKE NEW!! new roof, front sidewalk, real mahogany wood and
