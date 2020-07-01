898 N Washington St

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly on-site laundry parking media room

One Bedroom: Historic Area by Cheesman Park - Property Id: 262165



1 of three one bedroom floor plans available April / May. Within 10 minute drive of central downtown Denver. Close access to Washington Park, Smith Lake, Cherry Creek, Landmark's Mayan Theatre, Wash Perk, Whole Food Market, Sprouts Farmer Market.



Community Features:

Rooftop Patio | Smoke-Free Community | Controlled Access Building | Pet Friendly | Surface Lot & Off-Street Reserved Parking | On-site Laundry Facilities



Competitive Interior Features:

Wood-Burning Fireplace |Heat & Air Conditioner | Stainless Steel Appliances | Plank Flooring

