1325 Garfield

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities hardwood floors recently renovated air conditioning dishwasher carpet ceiling fan garbage disposal granite counters ice maker microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel walk in closets Property Amenities courtyard gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed elevator pet friendly internet access

Tucked away on a quiet street in a bustling part of town, Garfield Park affords residents a peaceful home with the utmost accessibility. Hardwood floors and crown molding magnify charm throughout these studio, one and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and large bedrooms. An updated fitness center and beautiful courtyard provide adequate space for health and wellness needs. Aside from this building's great walkability to Colfax, City Park and Colorado Boulevard, bus stops line the streets surrounding Garfield Park -- a great, central location for getting around Denver.