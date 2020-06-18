All apartments in Denver
1325 Garfield
Last updated July 13 2020 at 1:22 AM

1325 Garfield

1325 N Garfield St. · (941) 202-5971
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

1325 N Garfield St., Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 months AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 410 · Avail. now

$1,315

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 650 sqft

Unit 515 · Avail. now

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 625 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 314 · Avail. now

$1,425

2 Bed · 1.5 Bath · 810 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 1325 Garfield.

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
recently renovated
air conditioning
dishwasher
carpet
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
granite counters
ice maker
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
walk in closets
Property Amenities
courtyard
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
pet friendly
internet access
Tucked away on a quiet street in a bustling part of town, Garfield Park affords residents a peaceful home with the utmost accessibility. Hardwood floors and crown molding magnify charm throughout these studio, one and two-bedroom apartments with spacious floor plans and large bedrooms. An updated fitness center and beautiful courtyard provide adequate space for health and wellness needs. Aside from this building's great walkability to Colfax, City Park and Colorado Boulevard, bus stops line the streets surrounding Garfield Park -- a great, central location for getting around Denver.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50 Per Applicant
Deposit: $800
Move-in Fees: $150 Admin fee
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $250 per pet
limit: 2
rent: $30 per pet
restrictions: Chow Chow, Doberman Pinscher, German Shepherd, Pitt Bull (Staffordshire Terrier, Staffordshire Bull Terrier and American Pitt Bull Terrier), Presa Canario, Rottweiler, Mastiff, or any mix of these breeds.
Parking Details: Reserved Surface Lot: $50 Vehicle/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1325 Garfield have any available units?
1325 Garfield has 3 units available starting at $1,315 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1325 Garfield have?
Some of 1325 Garfield's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1325 Garfield currently offering any rent specials?
1325 Garfield is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1325 Garfield pet-friendly?
Yes, 1325 Garfield is pet friendly.
Does 1325 Garfield offer parking?
Yes, 1325 Garfield offers parking.
Does 1325 Garfield have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1325 Garfield does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1325 Garfield have a pool?
No, 1325 Garfield does not have a pool.
Does 1325 Garfield have accessible units?
No, 1325 Garfield does not have accessible units.
Does 1325 Garfield have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1325 Garfield has units with dishwashers.
