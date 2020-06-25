All apartments in Denver
833 Meade Street

833 Meade St · No Longer Available
Location

833 Meade St, Denver, CO 80204
Villa Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Large 3 bed 1 1/2 bath with washer and dryer. This large secure unit has been remodeled with quartz counter tops, stainless appliance, dishwasher, walk in pantry, refinished wood floors..
Front and back decks. This secure unit is very large with an open floor plan.

This unit is the top unit of a duplex. Pets are considered on an individual basis BUT there is not a fenced yard.

Tenant is responsible for Xcel.
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 833 Meade Street have any available units?
833 Meade Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 833 Meade Street have?
Some of 833 Meade Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 833 Meade Street currently offering any rent specials?
833 Meade Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 833 Meade Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 833 Meade Street is pet friendly.
Does 833 Meade Street offer parking?
No, 833 Meade Street does not offer parking.
Does 833 Meade Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 833 Meade Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 833 Meade Street have a pool?
No, 833 Meade Street does not have a pool.
Does 833 Meade Street have accessible units?
No, 833 Meade Street does not have accessible units.
Does 833 Meade Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 833 Meade Street has units with dishwashers.
