Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony bathtub garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities community garden parking bike storage garage cats allowed dogs allowed accessible 24hr maintenance online portal

Emerson Lofts, located at 777 Emerson St in historic Capitol Hill, is a spectacular community offering true loft floor plans. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a generous amount of natural light, and most apartments include outdoor living space and gorgeous views. Kitchens feature designer cabinetry, stainless Energy Star appliances and granite countertops. Impressive extras include in-unit washers and dryers, Nest thermostats, additional storage and covered parking.



Nestled between Cheesman Park and Governor's Park, Emerson Lofts are within walking distance to Trader Joe's, the Botanic Gardens, Fruition and more.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC