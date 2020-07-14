All apartments in Denver
Emerson Lofts
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:12 AM

Emerson Lofts

777 Emerson St · (720) 410-9590
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

777 Emerson St, Denver, CO 80218
Capitol Hill

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 day AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 104 · Avail. Aug 27

$1,995

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 841 sqft

Unit 204 · Avail. Aug 7

$2,075

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 891 sqft

3 Bedrooms

Unit 116 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,495

3 Bed · 2 Bath · 981 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Emerson Lofts.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
bathtub
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
community garden
parking
bike storage
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
accessible
24hr maintenance
online portal
Emerson Lofts, located at 777 Emerson St in historic Capitol Hill, is a spectacular community offering true loft floor plans. Floor-to-ceiling windows create a generous amount of natural light, and most apartments include outdoor living space and gorgeous views. Kitchens feature designer cabinetry, stainless Energy Star appliances and granite countertops. Impressive extras include in-unit washers and dryers, Nest thermostats, additional storage and covered parking.

Nestled between Cheesman Park and Governor's Park, Emerson Lofts are within walking distance to Trader Joe's, the Botanic Gardens, Fruition and more.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 months
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 application fee per person
Deposit: $400/studio, $500/1-BR, $600/2-BR, $700/3-BR
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
fee: $300
limit: 2
rent: $30 per month
restrictions: Weight limit 65 lbs each; Certain breeds restricted, please ask us!
Parking Details: Off-street parking.
Storage Details: Starting at $30/month.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Emerson Lofts have any available units?
Emerson Lofts has 3 units available starting at $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Emerson Lofts have?
Some of Emerson Lofts's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Emerson Lofts currently offering any rent specials?
Emerson Lofts is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Emerson Lofts pet-friendly?
Yes, Emerson Lofts is pet friendly.
Does Emerson Lofts offer parking?
Yes, Emerson Lofts offers parking.
Does Emerson Lofts have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Emerson Lofts offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Emerson Lofts have a pool?
No, Emerson Lofts does not have a pool.
Does Emerson Lofts have accessible units?
Yes, Emerson Lofts has accessible units.
Does Emerson Lofts have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Emerson Lofts has units with dishwashers.
