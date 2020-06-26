Rent Calculator
788 Marion St.
788 North Marion Street
·
No Longer Available
Location
788 North Marion Street, Denver, CO 80218
Denver Country Club
Amenities
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
788 Marion - Property Id: 128889
Lovely duplex!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/128889
Property Id 128889
(RLNE4949532)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 788 Marion St. have any available units?
788 Marion St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 788 Marion St. currently offering any rent specials?
788 Marion St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 788 Marion St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 788 Marion St. is pet friendly.
Does 788 Marion St. offer parking?
No, 788 Marion St. does not offer parking.
Does 788 Marion St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 788 Marion St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 788 Marion St. have a pool?
No, 788 Marion St. does not have a pool.
Does 788 Marion St. have accessible units?
No, 788 Marion St. does not have accessible units.
Does 788 Marion St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 788 Marion St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 788 Marion St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 788 Marion St. does not have units with air conditioning.
