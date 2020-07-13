All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:09 AM

Griffis Union Station

Open Now until 6pm
2905 Inca St · (606) 268-6028
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2905 Inca St, Denver, CO 80202
LoDo

Price and availability

VERIFIED 5 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 1082 · Avail. Oct 20

$1,520

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 735 sqft

Unit 5100 · Avail. Sep 3

$1,577

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 785 sqft

Unit 1074 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,592

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 733 sqft

See 20+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 4087 · Avail. Sep 19

$1,939

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1063 sqft

Unit 1089 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,020

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Unit 4030 · Avail. Sep 3

$2,112

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1083 sqft

See 17+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Griffis Union Station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
bathtub
granite counters
patio / balcony
in unit laundry
carpet
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
clubhouse
courtyard
24hr gym
parking
pool
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
bike storage
dog park
hot tub
internet cafe
online portal
pool table
yoga
At Griffis Union Station the city skyline is electrifying, the night life is buzzing, and the mountains are calling! Situated just blocks from Denver's historic Union Station and Coors Field ballpark, all the hottest attractions are close by. When you want to get away from the hustle of the city, our resort-style amenities are your perfect escape.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 1-15 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee due with the application; $150 admin fee and $25 package acceptance fee due at move-in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $200 Deposit; 2 Pets: $300 Deposit; 3 Pets: $400 Deposit
fee: $200 first pet and $100 for each additional pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: First Parking Space (Covered) $50/month; Second Space (Uncovered) - $125/month. Second Space (Covered) - $195/month.

Frequently Asked Questions

Does Griffis Union Station have any available units?
Griffis Union Station has 43 units available starting at $1,520 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Griffis Union Station have?
Some of Griffis Union Station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Griffis Union Station currently offering any rent specials?
Griffis Union Station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Griffis Union Station pet-friendly?
Yes, Griffis Union Station is pet friendly.
Does Griffis Union Station offer parking?
Yes, Griffis Union Station offers parking.
Does Griffis Union Station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Griffis Union Station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Griffis Union Station have a pool?
Yes, Griffis Union Station has a pool.
Does Griffis Union Station have accessible units?
No, Griffis Union Station does not have accessible units.
Does Griffis Union Station have units with dishwashers?
No, Griffis Union Station does not have units with dishwashers.

