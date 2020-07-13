Griffis Union Station.

Lease Length: 1-15 monthsPlease note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $19 per applicant over 18
Deposit: $100
Move-in Fees: $100 holding fee due with the application; $150 admin fee and $25 package acceptance fee due at move-in
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: 1 Pet: $200 Deposit; 2 Pets: $300 Deposit; 3 Pets: $400 Deposit
fee: $200 first pet and $100 for each additional pet
limit: 3 pet maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: First Parking Space (Covered) $50/month; Second Space (Uncovered) - $125/month. Second Space (Covered) - $195/month.