Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly 24hr maintenance garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning bathtub granite counters patio / balcony in unit laundry carpet microwave oven range recently renovated refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard 24hr gym parking pool garage cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill bike storage dog park hot tub internet cafe online portal pool table yoga

At Griffis Union Station the city skyline is electrifying, the night life is buzzing, and the mountains are calling! Situated just blocks from Denver's historic Union Station and Coors Field ballpark, all the hottest attractions are close by. When you want to get away from the hustle of the city, our resort-style amenities are your perfect escape.