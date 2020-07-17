All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 10 2020 at 10:39 PM

5427 South Dover Street

5427 South Dover Street
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

5427 South Dover Street, Denver, CO 80123
Marston

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY Rently

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. now

$1,595

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 955 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
Walk out your front door and into Governor Grant Park!

This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Other great features of this home include a cozy breakfast nook, air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a detached garage located 100ft from the front door!

Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the patio. Within walking distance of Sprouts, Best Buy, SW Plaza Mall, Pet Smart, and several delicious restaurants! Also within driving distance is Clement park, Governor Park, and Marston Lake! Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth Blvd.

Nearby schools include Westridge Elementary School and Leawood Elementary School.

Sorry, no pets allowed.

Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado
www.303rent.com
303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing
*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.
*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5427 South Dover Street have any available units?
5427 South Dover Street has a unit available for $1,595 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5427 South Dover Street have?
Some of 5427 South Dover Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5427 South Dover Street currently offering any rent specials?
5427 South Dover Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5427 South Dover Street pet-friendly?
No, 5427 South Dover Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 5427 South Dover Street offer parking?
Yes, 5427 South Dover Street offers parking.
Does 5427 South Dover Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5427 South Dover Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5427 South Dover Street have a pool?
No, 5427 South Dover Street does not have a pool.
Does 5427 South Dover Street have accessible units?
No, 5427 South Dover Street does not have accessible units.
Does 5427 South Dover Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5427 South Dover Street has units with dishwashers.
