5427 South Dover Street ·

Walk out your front door and into Governor Grant Park!



This stunning 2 bedroom, 2 bathroom condo in Littleton will welcome you with 1000 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with black stainless steel appliances that include a refrigerator, microwave, dishwasher, and stove. Other great features of this home include a cozy breakfast nook, air conditioning, in-unit washer and dryer, and walk-in closets. Parking for this property is a detached garage located 100ft from the front door!



Enjoy the beautiful Colorado weather on the patio. Within walking distance of Sprouts, Best Buy, SW Plaza Mall, Pet Smart, and several delicious restaurants! Also within driving distance is Clement park, Governor Park, and Marston Lake! Travel is easy with quick access to Wadsworth Blvd.



Nearby schools include Westridge Elementary School and Leawood Elementary School.



Sorry, no pets allowed.



Rent includes water, sewer, trash, recycling, yard care, and snow removal.



Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.



