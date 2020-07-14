Amenities

on-site laundry hardwood floors garbage disposal pet friendly parking walk in closets

Unit Amenities hardwood floors ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed parking on-site laundry pet friendly bike storage

Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper.



Choose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings. The feeling is urban, authentic, not too bright, not too dark. Maybe even a little Hollywood. The features are photogenic - built-in desk nook (select units), concrete or granite countertops, metal backsplashes, central evaporative cooler, wood floors. Aperture frames your amazing life perfectly.



Wheelhouse Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC