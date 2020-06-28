Amenities

5195 Eliot St Available 10/05/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA Denver Home Near Regis University with Fenced Back Yard and Off-Street Parking - Fantastic finishes and recent updates like new paint give this home a pleasant feel. Equipped with a large fenced backyard and driveway. Enjoy being near parks and recreation, Regis University, the Highlands, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com



*No smoking.

*Pets Negotiable.

*There is a $55 monthly fee for water/sewer

*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent

*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent

*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.

*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver

*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com

*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.

*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.



TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!



Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:



- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)

- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)

- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)

- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)

- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support



Keyrenter Denver

2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211

keyrenterdenver.com

(720) 547-6259



(RLNE5132716)