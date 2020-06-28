All apartments in Denver
Last updated September 20 2019 at 11:45 AM

5195 Eliot St

5195 Eliot Street · No Longer Available
Location

5195 Eliot Street, Denver, CO 80221
Chaffee Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
guest parking
online portal
pet friendly
5195 Eliot St Available 10/05/19 Charming 3BD, 2BA Denver Home Near Regis University with Fenced Back Yard and Off-Street Parking - Fantastic finishes and recent updates like new paint give this home a pleasant feel. Equipped with a large fenced backyard and driveway. Enjoy being near parks and recreation, Regis University, the Highlands, and Downtown Denver. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com

*No smoking.
*Pets Negotiable.
*There is a $55 monthly fee for water/sewer
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 85% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Administration Fee: Equivalent to 15% of one month's rent
*Tenant Advantage Program: $30 monthly fee which includes renters insurance plus additional services.
*Property Manager: Keyrenter Property Management - Denver
*Listing Agent: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

TENANT ADVANTAGE PROGRAM!

Each Keyrenter resident is automatically enrolled in our Tenant Advantage Program which includes:

- Liability & Renters Insurance (property coverage of $100,000 and tenants personal contents up to $5,000)
- Filter Change Program (if furnace filters are needed in your home, they will be delivered to your home approximately every 90 days)
- Free Online ACH Payments (pay from your phone!)
- Online Portal (doc storage, online maintenance requests, etc)
- 24/7/365 emergency and maintenance support

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

(RLNE5132716)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5195 Eliot St have any available units?
5195 Eliot St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 5195 Eliot St have?
Some of 5195 Eliot St's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5195 Eliot St currently offering any rent specials?
5195 Eliot St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5195 Eliot St pet-friendly?
Yes, 5195 Eliot St is pet friendly.
Does 5195 Eliot St offer parking?
Yes, 5195 Eliot St offers parking.
Does 5195 Eliot St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 5195 Eliot St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 5195 Eliot St have a pool?
No, 5195 Eliot St does not have a pool.
Does 5195 Eliot St have accessible units?
No, 5195 Eliot St does not have accessible units.
Does 5195 Eliot St have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5195 Eliot St has units with dishwashers.
