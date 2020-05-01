Amenities

pet friendly garage recently renovated fireplace

Unit Amenities fireplace recently renovated Property Amenities garage cats allowed dogs allowed

Nicely updated bungalow in the heart of the Barnum neighborhood. New paint, new floors, and new appliances. Nice flowing home with lots of windows and natural light. Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and big open kitchen. Low maintenance, fenced backyard with one car detached garage and alley access.



Only a few minutes walk to Barnum park, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Close to public transportation and an easy commute with access to 6th Ave, I-25, and I-70. Only 10 minutes to Denver hottest neighborhoods including downtown, LoDo, LoHi and RiNo. Close to Mile High just in time for Broncos season!



Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.



TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/504-king-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.