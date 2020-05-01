All apartments in Denver
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
504 King St.
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

504 King St.

504 North King Street · No Longer Available
Location

504 North King Street, Denver, CO 80204
Barnum

Amenities

pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
recently renovated
Property Amenities
garage
cats allowed
dogs allowed
Nicely updated bungalow in the heart of the Barnum neighborhood. New paint, new floors, and new appliances. Nice flowing home with lots of windows and natural light. Wood burning fireplace in the main living room and big open kitchen. Low maintenance, fenced backyard with one car detached garage and alley access.

Only a few minutes walk to Barnum park, shopping, entertainment, and restaurants. Close to public transportation and an easy commute with access to 6th Ave, I-25, and I-70. Only 10 minutes to Denver hottest neighborhoods including downtown, LoDo, LoHi and RiNo. Close to Mile High just in time for Broncos season!

Professionally managed by Rivendell Real Estate.

TO SCHEDULE A SHOWING, COPY/PASTE... a.tnts.in/p/504-king-st ...INTO YOUR BROWSER.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 504 King St. have any available units?
504 King St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 504 King St. have?
Some of 504 King St.'s amenities include pet friendly, garage, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 504 King St. currently offering any rent specials?
504 King St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 504 King St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 504 King St. is pet friendly.
Does 504 King St. offer parking?
Yes, 504 King St. offers parking.
Does 504 King St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 504 King St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 504 King St. have a pool?
No, 504 King St. does not have a pool.
Does 504 King St. have accessible units?
No, 504 King St. does not have accessible units.
Does 504 King St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 504 King St. does not have units with dishwashers.

