3502 Holly Street

Amenities
Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Park Hill with 1-Car Garage and Shared Backyard - Recently remodeled, this home feels both sleek and updated. Phenomenally located in the heart of Park Hill, enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood that provides easy access to Stapleton, Downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, and Lowry. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.
THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW
*No smoking.
*One small dog is negotiable.
*Water, sewer, and trash included.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.
Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259
No Cats Allowed
(RLNE5781061)