Last updated June 11 2020 at 11:21 AM

3502 Holly Street

3502 Holly Street · No Longer Available
Location

3502 Holly Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

in unit laundry
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
garbage disposal
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pet friendly
parking
garage
Charming 2BD, 1BA Home in Park Hill with 1-Car Garage and Shared Backyard - Recently remodeled, this home feels both sleek and updated. Phenomenally located in the heart of Park Hill, enjoy living in a quiet neighborhood that provides easy access to Stapleton, Downtown Denver, Capitol Hill, and Lowry. Schedule a tour @ Keyrenterdenver.com.

THE IMPORTANT THINGS THAT YOU SHOULD KNOW

*No smoking.
*One small dog is negotiable.
*Water, sewer, and trash included.
*Refundable Security Deposit: Equivalent to 100% of one month's rent
*Nonrefundable Lease Fee: Equivalent to 10% of a months rent
*Listing Broker/Photographer: Alex Chapin-Koppel, alex@keyrenterdenver.com
*Application processing time is 1-3 business days. Please review Keyrenter's Application Criteria prior to applying.
*Other terms, fees, and conditions may apply. All information is deemed reliable but not guaranteed and is subject to change. Rent is subject to change.

Keyrenter Denver
2600 W 29th Ave, B, Denver, CO 80211
keyrenterdenver.com
(720) 547-6259

No Cats Allowed

(RLNE5781061)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3502 Holly Street have any available units?
3502 Holly Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3502 Holly Street have?
Some of 3502 Holly Street's amenities include in unit laundry, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3502 Holly Street currently offering any rent specials?
3502 Holly Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3502 Holly Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 3502 Holly Street is pet friendly.
Does 3502 Holly Street offer parking?
Yes, 3502 Holly Street offers parking.
Does 3502 Holly Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 3502 Holly Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 3502 Holly Street have a pool?
No, 3502 Holly Street does not have a pool.
Does 3502 Holly Street have accessible units?
No, 3502 Holly Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3502 Holly Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3502 Holly Street does not have units with dishwashers.

