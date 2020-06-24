3025 Tejon Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors patio / balcony Property Amenities parking garage yoga

My place is close to Linger, Brewing Company, Postino LoHi, Recess Beer Garden, The park, Little Man Ice Cream, Forrest Room 5, Pepsi Center, Broncos stadium, Kambucha Bar, Core Power Yoga, Convention center & the access bridge to downtown. Youll love my place because of the view from our balcony is amazing, the neighborhood, everything is walking distance, the amazing restaurants, the comfy bed, the kitchen, the light. My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.



The space-

Hi loft ceilings and chrome fixtures. Light from windows on all sides condo. Wood floors. Everything in the loft is custom.

The sun rises and sunsets are amazing.



We have a garage opener and laminated sheet with everything you need on the counter waiting for your arrival.



Other things to note



We are a happy loving couple with a great life and the condo has only good vibes.