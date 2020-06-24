All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 3025 Tejon Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
3025 Tejon Street
Last updated February 19 2020 at 9:46 AM

3025 Tejon Street

3025 Tejon Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Highland
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

3025 Tejon Street, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garage
yoga
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
parking
garage
yoga
My place is close to Linger, Brewing Company, Postino LoHi, Recess Beer Garden, The park, Little Man Ice Cream, Forrest Room 5, Pepsi Center, Broncos stadium, Kambucha Bar, Core Power Yoga, Convention center & the access bridge to downtown. Youll love my place because of the view from our balcony is amazing, the neighborhood, everything is walking distance, the amazing restaurants, the comfy bed, the kitchen, the light. My place is good for couples, solo adventurers, and business travelers.

The space-
Hi loft ceilings and chrome fixtures. Light from windows on all sides condo. Wood floors. Everything in the loft is custom.
The sun rises and sunsets are amazing.

We have a garage opener and laminated sheet with everything you need on the counter waiting for your arrival.

Other things to note

We are a happy loving couple with a great life and the condo has only good vibes.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 3025 Tejon Street have any available units?
3025 Tejon Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 3025 Tejon Street have?
Some of 3025 Tejon Street's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 3025 Tejon Street currently offering any rent specials?
3025 Tejon Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 3025 Tejon Street pet-friendly?
No, 3025 Tejon Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 3025 Tejon Street offer parking?
Yes, 3025 Tejon Street offers parking.
Does 3025 Tejon Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 3025 Tejon Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 3025 Tejon Street have a pool?
No, 3025 Tejon Street does not have a pool.
Does 3025 Tejon Street have accessible units?
No, 3025 Tejon Street does not have accessible units.
Does 3025 Tejon Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 3025 Tejon Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
Moving with a Pet: Rules and Regulations you Need to Know
How to Budget for Your First Apartment (Checklist and Tips)
Should I Live with a Roommate?
How Much Does an Apartment Cost? Hidden Costs of Renting
Moving Costs: What You Need to Know to Budget Your Move
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Allure
1300 S Willow St
Denver, CO 80247
EVIVA On Cherokee
1250 Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80204
The Somerset
818 Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
Concord
2459 S York St
Denver, CO 80210

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University