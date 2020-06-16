All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2965 South Eaton Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2965 South Eaton Street
Last updated March 27 2020 at 4:36 PM

2965 South Eaton Street

2965 South Eaton Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Bear Valley
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

2965 South Eaton Street, Denver, CO 80227
Bear Valley

Amenities

pet friendly
24hr maintenance
garage
Unit Amenities
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
24hr maintenance
garage
Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom bi-level home located in Denver! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, dining area, living area and kitchen. The lower level has a second living area, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and access to the garage. Great spacious backyard! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!

This home is professionally managed by Pathlight Property Management, the exclusive property manager for Home Partners of America, offering excellent customer service, 24/7 emergency maintenance service, online application and payments, and pet-friendly options.

The information contained herein has been obtained through sources deemed reliable but cannot be guaranteed as to its accuracy. Any information of special interest should be verified with Pathlight Property Management.
This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2965 South Eaton Street have any available units?
2965 South Eaton Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
Is 2965 South Eaton Street currently offering any rent specials?
2965 South Eaton Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2965 South Eaton Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 2965 South Eaton Street is pet friendly.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street offer parking?
Yes, 2965 South Eaton Street does offer parking.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2965 South Eaton Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street have a pool?
No, 2965 South Eaton Street does not have a pool.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street have accessible units?
No, 2965 South Eaton Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 2965 South Eaton Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 2965 South Eaton Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 2965 South Eaton Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
8 Tips for Finding an Apartment You Can Afford 
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
Rental Inspection Checklist – What to Look For
Renting vs Buying an Apartment
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cedar Run
888 S Oneida St
Denver, CO 80224
Cortland Gateway Park
4699 Kittredge St
Denver, CO 80239
Decatur Point
2700 Decatur St
Denver, CO 80211
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St
Denver, CO 80203
South Federal
2775 S Federal Blvd
Denver, CO 80236
Pearl
636 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
24 PLACE
2421 S Gaylord St
Denver, CO 80210
Mason at Alameda Station
275 S Cherokee St
Denver, CO 80223

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University