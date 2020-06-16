2965 South Eaton Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking 24hr maintenance garage

Make yourself at home at this charming 4 bedroom 2 bathroom bi-level home located in Denver! This spacious home features an welcoming kitchen that opens to the bright and spacious living room. The upper level features 2 bedrooms, 1 full bathroom, dining area, living area and kitchen. The lower level has a second living area, 2 bedrooms, a bathroom and access to the garage. Great spacious backyard! Don't miss this opportunity to make this home yours. Contact our leasing agent for more information!



This property allows self guided viewing without an appointment. Contact for details.