Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony air conditioning dishwasher in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan microwave oven range refrigerator stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse courtyard gym game room pool bbq/grill bike storage media room cats allowed dogs allowed accessible elevator garage parking pet friendly conference room hot tub

Sandwiched between Downtown and Cherry Creek in Denver's historic and hip Cap Hill neighborhood, Gables Speer Blvd. sits on the Cherry Creek trail making getting around a breeze. Pick up your hiking snacks at Trader Joe's just two blocks away, stop into Pablo's coffee on your way back, and hit the trails here or in the Rocky Mountains only 20 minutes drive West. We're city, but with a little more room.