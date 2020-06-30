All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 241 Hudson Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
241 Hudson Street
Last updated January 30 2020 at 1:20 AM

241 Hudson Street

241 Hudson Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

241 Hudson Street, Denver, CO 80220
Hilltop

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
fireplace
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
cats allowed
*** 15 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!

The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.

Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Robinson, Cranmer, and Crestmoor Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack Cherry Creek, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.

Nearby schools include Carson Elementary School, Hill Middle School, and George Washington High School.

Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.

Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.

*** 15 MONTH LEASE !!! ***

Visit www.303rent.com/rentals to request an agent showing and submit your top 3 times for viewing. Please do not attempt to access the property without a confirmed appointment and an agent present.

Real Property Management Colorado

www.303rent.com

303-873-RENT(7368)

Equal Opportunity Housing

*All leases subject to application, administration and processing fees.

*Prices and availability subject to change.

Real Property Management Colorado, LLC cannot verify the accuracy of property information listed on third party sites. Please visit Real Property Management Colorado, LLCs website to confirm property information.

Contact us to schedule a showing.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 241 Hudson Street have any available units?
241 Hudson Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 241 Hudson Street have?
Some of 241 Hudson Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 241 Hudson Street currently offering any rent specials?
241 Hudson Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 241 Hudson Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 241 Hudson Street is pet friendly.
Does 241 Hudson Street offer parking?
Yes, 241 Hudson Street offers parking.
Does 241 Hudson Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 241 Hudson Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 241 Hudson Street have a pool?
No, 241 Hudson Street does not have a pool.
Does 241 Hudson Street have accessible units?
No, 241 Hudson Street does not have accessible units.
Does 241 Hudson Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 241 Hudson Street does not have units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
Helpful Articles
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
College Apartment Checklist: Everything You Need
Budgeting Tips: A Breakdown of Renter Expenses
How to Move Cross Country
Accessible Housing and Renting with a Disability – FAQs
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Neon Local
99 South Broadway
Denver, CO 80223
1880 Little Raven
1880 Little Raven Street
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
Apres Apartment Homes
1503 S Galena Way
Denver, CO 80247
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
7/S Denver Haus
175 E 7th Ave
Denver, CO 80203
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St
Denver, CO 80203
The Crossing Apartment Homes
13500 Albrook Dr
Denver, CO 80239

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University