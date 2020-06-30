241 Hudson Street

Amenities

This stunning 4 bedroom, 3 bathroom home in Denver will welcome you with 2,100 square feet of living space!



The kitchen comes complete with all stainless-steel appliances, granite countertops, a pantry, and an island. Other great features of this home include a swamp cooler, ceiling fans, washer and dryer in unit, a cozy fireplace, a finished basement, and a crawl space. Parking for this property is a detached 2 car garage.



Enjoy the wonderful weather of Colorado from the patio, fenced yard, or garden. Within walking distance are biking/walking trails, Robinson, Cranmer, and Crestmoor Park. Also nearby are Cherry Creek Shopping Center, King Soopers, Whole Foods, Nordstrom Rack Cherry Creek, and many more shopping/dining options. Travel is easy with quick access to I-25 and I-225.



Nearby schools include Carson Elementary School, Hill Middle School, and George Washington High School.



Dogs are welcome upon owner approval and a pet deposit. Sorry, no cats allowed.



Rent includes sewer, trash, and recycling.



*** 15 MONTH LEASE !!! ***



