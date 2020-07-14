All apartments in Denver
Trivium

2125 Buchtel Blvd · (856) 219-4525
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2125 Buchtel Blvd, Denver, CO 80210
University

Price and availability

VERIFIED 21 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit A407 · Avail. now

$1,095

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 565 sqft

Unit A105 · Avail. now

$1,097

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 452 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit A107 · Avail. now

$1,195

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

Unit B104 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 679 sqft

Unit A109 · Avail. now

$1,219

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 695 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit B101 · Avail. now

$1,595

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 1324 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Trivium.

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
patio / balcony
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
oven
range
recently renovated
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
elevator
parking
pool
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
carport
clubhouse
courtyard
game room
lobby
media room
smoke-free community
Situated across the street from the University of Denver campus, and next door to the lightrail, Trivium offers a smart choice for those seeking an enlightening living environment. From open-concept interiors with sleek modern finishes, to luxury amenities like a plush resident lounge with large-screen TVs and outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, youll have the perfect setting in which to unwind, recharge and play. \n\nChoose from a renovated studio, 1-bedroom or 2 bedroom apartment, complete with stainless appliances, dishwasher, spacious balconies and patios, and large walk-in closets. Covered parking is available, and the lightrail is just a 15-second walk away, affording quick access to downtown Denvers cultural hotspots.

Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6 months, 12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per person
Deposit: Studio: $400 (on approved credit); One-Bedroom: $500 (on approved credit); Two-Bedroom: $600 (on approved credit)
Move-in Fees: Admin Fee: $160; Holding Fee: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance recommended
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit:
limit: 2
Dogs
fee: $300
rent: $35/mo
restrictions: 85 lb weight limit for each dog
Cats
fee: $200
rent: $20/mo
Parking Details: Open parking (first come, first served): $25 per vehicle/mo Uncovered reserved parking: $50/mo Carport reserved parking: $75/mo.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Trivium have any available units?
Trivium has 6 units available starting at $1,095 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Trivium have?
Some of Trivium's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Trivium currently offering any rent specials?
Trivium is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Trivium pet-friendly?
Yes, Trivium is pet friendly.
Does Trivium offer parking?
Yes, Trivium offers parking.
Does Trivium have units with washers and dryers?
No, Trivium does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does Trivium have a pool?
Yes, Trivium has a pool.
Does Trivium have accessible units?
No, Trivium does not have accessible units.
Does Trivium have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Trivium has units with dishwashers.
