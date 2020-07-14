Amenities

Unit Amenities hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher patio / balcony ceiling fan garbage disposal oven range recently renovated refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed elevator parking pool on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill carport clubhouse courtyard game room lobby media room smoke-free community

Situated across the street from the University of Denver campus, and next door to the lightrail, Trivium offers a smart choice for those seeking an enlightening living environment. From open-concept interiors with sleek modern finishes, to luxury amenities like a plush resident lounge with large-screen TVs and outdoor swimming pool with cabanas and grilling stations, youll have the perfect setting in which to unwind, recharge and play.



Choose from a renovated studio, 1-bedroom or 2 bedroom apartment, complete with stainless appliances, dishwasher, spacious balconies and patios, and large walk-in closets. Covered parking is available, and the lightrail is just a 15-second walk away, affording quick access to downtown Denvers cultural hotspots.



Boutique Apartments, Managed by Portus, LLC