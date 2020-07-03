All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 2301 Forest Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
2301 Forest Street
Last updated December 9 2019 at 8:29 PM

2301 Forest Street

2301 North Forest Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all

Location

2301 North Forest Street, Denver, CO 80207
Park Hill

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
pool
2301 Forest Street in Park Hill Denver is stunning! This 1923 Bungalow is meticulously up dated throughout. Hardwood floors are excellent. Old style details such as exposed brick and crown molding. Kitchen has new slow close cabinets, custom tile back splash stainless steel appliances and gorgeous slab granite. Kitchen flows easily into dining area and family room. Perfect for entertaining. Two bedrooms on the main floor with good closet space and lots of natural light.Master bath is also stunning with with custom tile and all new fixture. Finished basement has a large bonus room with the third bedroom and a three quarter bath. Home has Radon mitigation system. Enjoy walking to the neighborhood shopping areas and dining. Walking distance to City Park, the Denver Zoo and the Museum of Nature and Science. This one is a must see. Available FEBRUARY 01, 2020. 15 month lease. Appointments are made through email..

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2301 Forest Street have any available units?
2301 Forest Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2301 Forest Street have?
Some of 2301 Forest Street's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2301 Forest Street currently offering any rent specials?
2301 Forest Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2301 Forest Street pet-friendly?
No, 2301 Forest Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 2301 Forest Street offer parking?
No, 2301 Forest Street does not offer parking.
Does 2301 Forest Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 2301 Forest Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 2301 Forest Street have a pool?
Yes, 2301 Forest Street has a pool.
Does 2301 Forest Street have accessible units?
No, 2301 Forest Street does not have accessible units.
Does 2301 Forest Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 2301 Forest Street has units with dishwashers.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Helpful Articles
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Renew Your Lease in 7 Simple Steps
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from an Employer (sample)
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

MileHouse
6750 E Chenango Ave
Denver, CO 80237
East Evans
2375 E Evans Ave
Denver, CO 80210
The Grand
1707 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Eliot Flats
3233 North Eliot Street
Denver, CO 80211
Vela on Pearl
23 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Modera Observatory Park
1910 S Josephine St
Denver, CO 80210
The Douglas
2300 Walnut St
Denver, CO 80205
Griffis Union Station
2905 Inca St
Denver, CO 80202

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University