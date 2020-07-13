All apartments in Denver
Find more places like The Parc at Cherry Creek.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
The Parc at Cherry Creek
Last updated July 14 2020 at 12:03 AM

The Parc at Cherry Creek

7555 E Warren Dr · (301) 603-3349
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Hampden
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

7555 E Warren Dr, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 13-206 · Avail. Aug 12

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 04-206 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,330

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

Unit 16-107 · Avail. Sep 1

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 782 sqft

See 3+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit 04-204 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 10-204 · Avail. Aug 13

$1,530

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

Unit 15-108 · Avail. Aug 11

$1,540

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 995 sqft

See 11+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from The Parc at Cherry Creek.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
Unit Amenities
carpet
fireplace
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
w/d hookup
bathtub
ceiling fan
garbage disposal
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
basketball court
internet cafe
24hr gym
pool
hot tub
internet access
media room
tennis court
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
parking
on-site laundry
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
bbq/grill
business center
clubhouse
dog grooming area
e-payments
fire pit
green community
lobby
package receiving
volleyball court
RealTime Virtual Tours available upon request via Zoom. Call Now for Details!

Here in the heart of vibrant Southeast Denver, you'll find incredible apartment homes in a secluded, tranquil country club setting... The Parc at Cherry Creek.

With gorgeous surroundings, plush amenities, and the fun and convenience of having dining, shopping and entertainment right outside your door, you'll be torn between staying home to play and going out. Cherry Creek Mall, Gardens on Havana shopping center and many other new outdoor shopping centers are just minutes away, and you'll find easy access to I-25 for travel south to the Tech Center, north to downtown, or west to the mountains. Located just 5 minutes away is the I- 25 and Colorado Boulevard Light Rail Station for easy, hassle-free travel north to the Convention Center or the Theatre District or to travel south to downtown Littleton or Park Meadows shopping area.

In select apartment homes you will find stunning stainless-steel appliances and brushed nickel finishes throughout, beautiful Berber carpet, and granite-like countertops. All of our spacious floor plans feature updated appliances, an oversized living room, dramatic bay windows, vaulted ceilings on the top floors, wood-burning fireplaces, a large walk-in closet, and private patios. All of our apartment homes are designed to make life easier with the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer included in every home.

When you're ready to relax, step outside to your own private retreat, complete with an updated 24-hour fitness center, shimmering pool and spa, lighted full-size tennis court & full-size basketball court, and an internet cafe with free wireless access.

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-12 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.7x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $45 per applicant
Deposit: $300
Move-in Fees: $150 admin fee,
Additional: Renter's insurance required, Common utility fee: $$15
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $400 per pet.
fee: $200 per pet.
limit: 2 pets maximum.
rent: $25/month per pet.
restrictions: Aggressive breeds; Weight limit: 70 lbs.
Dogs
deposit: $250
fee: $250
Parking Details: Garages $100 monthly for leaser term, $150 month to month lease term.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does The Parc at Cherry Creek have any available units?
The Parc at Cherry Creek has 20 units available starting at $1,330 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does The Parc at Cherry Creek have?
Some of The Parc at Cherry Creek's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is The Parc at Cherry Creek currently offering any rent specials?
The Parc at Cherry Creek is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is The Parc at Cherry Creek pet-friendly?
Yes, The Parc at Cherry Creek is pet friendly.
Does The Parc at Cherry Creek offer parking?
Yes, The Parc at Cherry Creek offers parking.
Does The Parc at Cherry Creek have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, The Parc at Cherry Creek offers units with in unit laundry.
Does The Parc at Cherry Creek have a pool?
Yes, The Parc at Cherry Creek has a pool.
Does The Parc at Cherry Creek have accessible units?
No, The Parc at Cherry Creek does not have accessible units.
Does The Parc at Cherry Creek have units with dishwashers?
Yes, The Parc at Cherry Creek has units with dishwashers.
Have a question for The Parc at Cherry Creek?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Del Prado
1510 E 9th Ave
Denver, CO 80218
Milo
4109 East 10th Avenue
Denver, CO 80220
Sherman Commons
10 S Sherman St
Denver, CO 80209
1000 Grant
1000 Grant St
Denver, CO 80203
Steele Manor
1421 Steele St
Denver, CO 80206
City House Apartments
1801 Chestnut Pl
Denver, CO 80202
Park Sedona Apartments
1245 Humboldt St
Denver, CO 80218
Creekside Apartments
5250 E Cherry Creek South Dr
Denver, CO 80246

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity