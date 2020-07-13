Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors garbage disposal dishwasher pet friendly

Unit Amenities carpet fireplace in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors w/d hookup bathtub ceiling fan garbage disposal microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities basketball court internet cafe 24hr gym pool hot tub internet access media room tennis court cats allowed dogs allowed garage parking on-site laundry pet friendly 24hr maintenance bbq/grill business center clubhouse dog grooming area e-payments fire pit green community lobby package receiving volleyball court

RealTime Virtual Tours available upon request via Zoom. Call Now for Details!



Here in the heart of vibrant Southeast Denver, you'll find incredible apartment homes in a secluded, tranquil country club setting... The Parc at Cherry Creek.



With gorgeous surroundings, plush amenities, and the fun and convenience of having dining, shopping and entertainment right outside your door, you'll be torn between staying home to play and going out. Cherry Creek Mall, Gardens on Havana shopping center and many other new outdoor shopping centers are just minutes away, and you'll find easy access to I-25 for travel south to the Tech Center, north to downtown, or west to the mountains. Located just 5 minutes away is the I- 25 and Colorado Boulevard Light Rail Station for easy, hassle-free travel north to the Convention Center or the Theatre District or to travel south to downtown Littleton or Park Meadows shopping area.



In select apartment homes you will find stunning stainless-steel appliances and brushed nickel finishes throughout, beautiful Berber carpet, and granite-like countertops. All of our spacious floor plans feature updated appliances, an oversized living room, dramatic bay windows, vaulted ceilings on the top floors, wood-burning fireplaces, a large walk-in closet, and private patios. All of our apartment homes are designed to make life easier with the convenience of a full-size washer and dryer included in every home.



When you're ready to relax, step outside to your own private retreat, complete with an updated 24-hour fitness center, shimmering pool and spa, lighted full-size tennis court & full-size basketball court, and an internet cafe with free wireless access.