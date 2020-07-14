Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan extra storage fireplace hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel air conditioning oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly business center conference room clubhouse coffee bar dog park fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill garage hot tub media room yoga pool dog grooming area

Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices. Each apartment home features white quartz countertops, modern custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled backsplashes, and luxury wood-style flooring. If that wasn't enough your new home will also feature pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting, framed mirrors, walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, and so much more!



Our unique features don't stop in each apartment home. We've created a community that you may just never want to leave. As a resident, you'll have access to a massive 7,000 square foot two-story clubhouse that features private huddle workspaces and co-working conference rooms (perfect for working from home!), coffee shop atmosphere with floor to ceiling fireplace, community activity kitchen, and media room. Cancel your gym membership because we've got a huge 24-hour fitness center, indoor/