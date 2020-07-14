All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 14 2020 at 3:58 PM

Elevate at Pena station

17607 East 61st Avenue · (720) 619-3350
Location

17607 East 61st Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Price and availability

VERIFIED 3 HRS AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit 2-219 · Avail. Aug 10

$1,393

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 635 sqft

Unit 2-107 · Avail. now

$1,399

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 636 sqft

Unit 4-302 · Avail. now

$1,450

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 637 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 1-307 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1004 sqft

Unit 5-111 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1006 sqft

Unit 3-211 · Avail. now

$1,799

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1099 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Elevate at Pena station.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
extra storage
fireplace
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
air conditioning
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
business center
conference room
clubhouse
coffee bar
dog park
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
media room
yoga
pool
dog grooming area
Elevate at Pena Station offers brand new, never lived in apartments near DIA. These breathtaking new residences offer amazing features at unbelievable prices. Each apartment home features white quartz countertops, modern custom cabinetry, stainless steel appliances, custom tiled backsplashes, and luxury wood-style flooring. If that wasn't enough your new home will also feature pendant lighting, under cabinet lighting, framed mirrors, walk-in closets, private balconies or patios, and so much more!

Our unique features don't stop in each apartment home. We've created a community that you may just never want to leave. As a resident, you'll have access to a massive 7,000 square foot two-story clubhouse that features private huddle workspaces and co-working conference rooms (perfect for working from home!), coffee shop atmosphere with floor to ceiling fireplace, community activity kitchen, and media room. Cancel your gym membership because we've got a huge 24-hour fitness center, indoor/

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 6-18 months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: $200
Additional: Renter's insurance required
Pets Allowed: birds, cats, dogs, fish, lizards
fee: $300 1st pet, $500 2 pets, cats & dogs only
limit: 2
rent: $25/month, per pet. Cats and dogs only
restrictions: Aggressive breed restriction
Parking Details: 1st come, 1st serve. Garage parking $200.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Elevate at Pena station have any available units?
Elevate at Pena station has 22 units available starting at $1,393 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Elevate at Pena station have?
Some of Elevate at Pena station's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Elevate at Pena station currently offering any rent specials?
Elevate at Pena station is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Elevate at Pena station pet-friendly?
Yes, Elevate at Pena station is pet friendly.
Does Elevate at Pena station offer parking?
Yes, Elevate at Pena station offers parking.
Does Elevate at Pena station have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Elevate at Pena station offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Elevate at Pena station have a pool?
Yes, Elevate at Pena station has a pool.
Does Elevate at Pena station have accessible units?
No, Elevate at Pena station does not have accessible units.
Does Elevate at Pena station have units with dishwashers?
No, Elevate at Pena station does not have units with dishwashers.
