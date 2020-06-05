Rent Calculator
Apartments In All 50 States
Apartments Near You
Apartments Near Colleges
Apartments In Our Most Popular Cities
Popular Searches
Studio Apartments
1 Bedroom Apartments
2 Bedroom Apartments
Cheap Apartments
Pet Friendly Apartments
Luxury Apartments
Renter Life
Questions to Ask When Renting an Apartment
The Apartment Application Process
First Apartment Checklist
How to Find a Pet-Friendly Apartment
The True Cost of Renting
Research
Rental Management
Company News
Popular Cities
Atlanta Apartments
Austin Apartments
Charlotte Apartments
Chicago Apartments
Dallas Apartments
Denver Apartments
Fort Worth Apartments
Houston Apartments
Indianapolis Apartments
Jacksonville Apartments
Los Angeles Apartments
Nashville Apartments
New York Apartments
Philadelphia Apartments
Phoenix Apartments
San Antonio Apartments
San Diego Apartments
San Francisco Apartments
Seattle Apartments
Washington Apartments
List with us
Sign up
Log in
All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 215 Grove St.
How many bedrooms do you need?
S
Studio
1
Bed
2
Beds
3+
Beds
Next
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
215 Grove St
Last updated December 4 2019 at 10:07 AM
1 of 5
Overview
Location
Amenities
Nitty Gritty
FAQs
215 Grove St
215 Grove Street
·
No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Location
215 Grove Street, Denver, CO 80219
Barnum
Amenities
in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
2 bed 1 bath single family home with washer and dryer in the house, a full kitchen, fenced back yard, pet friendly and off street parking.
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement:
Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities:
Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)
Does 215 Grove St have any available units?
215 Grove St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in
Denver, CO
.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly
Denver Rent Report
.
Is 215 Grove St currently offering any rent specials?
215 Grove St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 215 Grove St pet-friendly?
Yes, 215 Grove St is pet friendly.
Does 215 Grove St offer parking?
Yes, 215 Grove St offers parking.
Does 215 Grove St have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 215 Grove St offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 215 Grove St have a pool?
No, 215 Grove St does not have a pool.
Does 215 Grove St have accessible units?
No, 215 Grove St does not have accessible units.
Does 215 Grove St have units with dishwashers?
No, 215 Grove St does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 215 Grove St have units with air conditioning?
No, 215 Grove St does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
How to Negotiate a Lease Renewal for Your Apartment
Do You Need an Apartment Cosigner?
Micro-Units and Micro-Apartments: What Are They?
7 Tips for Finding Pet-Friendly Apartments
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?
Calculate My Rent
Similar Listings
Lafonda Apartments
99 Corona St
Denver, CO 80218
The Bentley
1508 East 8th Avenue
Denver, CO 80218
Shambhala
1355 Pearl St
Denver, CO 80203
Westend
3500 Rockmont Dr
Denver, CO 80202
Avia Lowry
9649 E 5th Ave
Denver, CO 80230
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St
Denver, CO 80218
Studio LoHi
2555 17th St.
Denver, CO 80211
The Battery on Blake Street
2120 Blake St
Denver, CO 80205
Similar Pages
Denver 1 Bedrooms
Denver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with Parking
Denver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments
Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities
Colorado Springs, CO
Aurora, CO
Lakewood, CO
Fort Collins, CO
Westminster, CO
Thornton, CO
Boulder, CO
Centennial, CO
Longmont, CO
Arvada, CO
Broomfield, CO
Littleton, CO
Nearby Neighborhoods
Downtown Denver
Capitol Hill
Five Points
Hampden
Speer
Hampden South
Virginia Village
Highland
Apartments Near Colleges
University of Denver
Emily Griffith Technical College
Community College of Denver
Metropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University