Last updated July 13 2020 at 9:45 PM

2828 Zuni

Open Now until 6pm
2828 Zuni St · (318) 374-1130
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

2828 Zuni St, Denver, CO 80211
Highland

Price and availability

VERIFIED 2 HRS AGO

Studio

Unit 402 · Avail. Aug 5

$1,634

Click to see floorplan

Studio · 1 Bath · 624 sqft

1 Bedroom

Unit 208 · Avail. Jul 28

$2,055

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1060 sqft

Unit 512 · Avail. Sep 8

$2,871

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 1108 sqft

2 Bedrooms

Unit 407 · Avail. now

$2,278

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 1 Bath · 987 sqft

Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from 2828 Zuni.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
parking
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
granite counters
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
walk in closets
stainless steel
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
clubhouse
coffee bar
elevator
fire pit
24hr gym
parking
bbq/grill
bike storage
rent controlled
2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept. You'll be steps from some of Denver's best restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The ideal location isn't the only remarkable quality 2828 Zuni possesses. You'll also enjoy our exceptional finishes in each and every apartment home. Every day you'll be greeted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes, and walk-in closets, all illuminated by our oversized windows. Select homes include spectacular downtown or mountain views, private terraces, and soaring 11' ceilings.The convenience doesn't end with the location and apartment finishes. We also offer an amazing amenity package. As a resident you'll have access to a 24-hour fitness center, sun deck with skyline views, bike storage, beautiful clubhouse, and more!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 12 - 18 months
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $50
Deposit: $500
Move-in Fees: holding deposit: $150
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs, fish, birds, lizards
deposit: 1 pet: $300 2 pets: $500
fee: $25
limit: Breed restrictions
rent: $100/mo
Parking Details: Surface lot.
Storage Details: Regular: $50/month Large: $75/month X-Large: $100/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 2828 Zuni have any available units?
2828 Zuni has 4 units available starting at $1,634 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 2828 Zuni have?
Some of 2828 Zuni's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 2828 Zuni currently offering any rent specials?
2828 Zuni is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 2828 Zuni pet-friendly?
Yes, 2828 Zuni is pet friendly.
Does 2828 Zuni offer parking?
Yes, 2828 Zuni offers parking.
Does 2828 Zuni have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 2828 Zuni offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 2828 Zuni have a pool?
No, 2828 Zuni does not have a pool.
Does 2828 Zuni have accessible units?
No, 2828 Zuni does not have accessible units.
Does 2828 Zuni have units with dishwashers?
No, 2828 Zuni does not have units with dishwashers.
