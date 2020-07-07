Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony granite counters hardwood floors pet friendly parking

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters in unit laundry patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel hardwood floors oven range refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly clubhouse coffee bar elevator fire pit 24hr gym parking bbq/grill bike storage rent controlled

2828 Zuni puts your front door in the middle of one of Denver's trendiest locales. Located at the apex of the popular LoHi neighborhood, 2828 Zuni provides you with a cityscape, mountain views, and a revolutionary living concept. You'll be steps from some of Denver's best restaurants, bars, and entertainment. The ideal location isn't the only remarkable quality 2828 Zuni possesses. You'll also enjoy our exceptional finishes in each and every apartment home. Every day you'll be greeted with granite countertops, stainless steel appliances, custom tile backsplashes, and walk-in closets, all illuminated by our oversized windows. Select homes include spectacular downtown or mountain views, private terraces, and soaring 11' ceilings.The convenience doesn't end with the location and apartment finishes. We also offer an amazing amenity package. As a resident you'll have access to a 24-hour fitness center, sun deck with skyline views, bike storage, beautiful clubhouse, and more!