Last updated June 15 2020 at 5:20 PM

19209 E 58th Ave #B

19209 East 58th Avenue · (720) 357-6655
Location

19209 East 58th Avenue, Denver, CO 80249
Denver International Airport

Price and availability

3 Bedrooms

Unit 19209 E 58th Ave #B · Avail. now

$1,995

3 Bed · 3 Bath · 1342 sqft

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
extra storage
in unit laundry
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
playground
Cozy 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Green Valley Ranch - Green Valley Ranch Gem is available in First Creek! Spacious and inviting main level with lots of natural light! Updated kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Stainless Steel Appliances included. Plenty of extra storage! Upstairs is the Master suite, complete with private bath and huge walk-in closet, Two sizable secondary bedrooms, and additional full bath.Washer/Dryer Included with Reserved Parking right out front!! Steps to park and playground, walking distance to shopping, dining, Pena station, and the gorgeous Gaylord Resort. Minutes to Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, I-70/I-225/E-470, DIA, and the A-line.

Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655

*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*

For More Available Rentals Visit, www.RentGoWalters.com

Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider

(RLNE5840028)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have any available units?
19209 E 58th Ave #B has a unit available for $1,995 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have?
Some of 19209 E 58th Ave #B's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 19209 E 58th Ave #B currently offering any rent specials?
19209 E 58th Ave #B isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 19209 E 58th Ave #B pet-friendly?
Yes, 19209 E 58th Ave #B is pet friendly.
Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B offer parking?
Yes, 19209 E 58th Ave #B does offer parking.
Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 19209 E 58th Ave #B offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have a pool?
No, 19209 E 58th Ave #B does not have a pool.
Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have accessible units?
No, 19209 E 58th Ave #B does not have accessible units.
Does 19209 E 58th Ave #B have units with dishwashers?
No, 19209 E 58th Ave #B does not have units with dishwashers.
