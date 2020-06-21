19209 E 58th Ave #B

Amenities

in unit laundry pet friendly parking recently renovated stainless steel walk in closets

Cozy 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Green Valley Ranch - Green Valley Ranch Gem is available in First Creek! Spacious and inviting main level with lots of natural light! Updated kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Stainless Steel Appliances included. Plenty of extra storage! Upstairs is the Master suite, complete with private bath and huge walk-in closet, Two sizable secondary bedrooms, and additional full bath.Washer/Dryer Included with Reserved Parking right out front!! Steps to park and playground, walking distance to shopping, dining, Pena station, and the gorgeous Gaylord Resort. Minutes to Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, I-70/I-225/E-470, DIA, and the A-line.



Call TODAY for More Information!!! (720) 357-6655



*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*

*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*



For More Available Rentals Visit, www.RentGoWalters.com



Walters & Company is a Colorado Owned and Licensed Real Estate Company and Equal Housing Provider



