19209 E 58th Ave #B

Cozy 3 Bedroom Townhouse in Green Valley Ranch - Green Valley Ranch Gem is available in First Creek! Spacious and inviting main level with lots of natural light! Updated kitchen with ample cabinet and counter space. Stainless Steel Appliances included. Plenty of extra storage! Upstairs is the Master suite, complete with private bath and huge walk-in closet, Two sizable secondary bedrooms, and additional full bath.Washer/Dryer Included with Reserved Parking right out front!! Steps to park and playground, walking distance to shopping, dining, Pena station, and the gorgeous Gaylord Resort. Minutes to Green Valley Ranch Golf Course, I-70/I-225/E-470, DIA, and the A-line.
*Security Deposit = One Month's Rent*
*Pet Deposit = $500 PER PET*
