Last updated April 24 2020 at 7:35 AM

1735 S Vallejo St

1735 South Vallejo Street · No Longer Available
Location

1735 South Vallejo Street, Denver, CO 80223
Ruby Hill

Amenities

garbage disposal
pet friendly
parking
recently renovated
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
garbage disposal
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
New carpet, new paint, updated kitchen! Ready to move in. Available now. 4 spaces for parking off street. Private yard. Dogs allowed up to 40lbs with $500.00 pet deposit. No Cats. Tenant pays all utilities. 1 year lease.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1735 S Vallejo St have any available units?
1735 S Vallejo St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1735 S Vallejo St have?
Some of 1735 S Vallejo St's amenities include garbage disposal, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1735 S Vallejo St currently offering any rent specials?
1735 S Vallejo St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1735 S Vallejo St pet-friendly?
Yes, 1735 S Vallejo St is pet friendly.
Does 1735 S Vallejo St offer parking?
Yes, 1735 S Vallejo St offers parking.
Does 1735 S Vallejo St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1735 S Vallejo St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1735 S Vallejo St have a pool?
No, 1735 S Vallejo St does not have a pool.
Does 1735 S Vallejo St have accessible units?
No, 1735 S Vallejo St does not have accessible units.
Does 1735 S Vallejo St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1735 S Vallejo St does not have units with dishwashers.

