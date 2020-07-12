/
ruby hill
566 Apartments for rent in Ruby Hill, Denver, CO
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$895
477 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,245
658 sqft
Newly revamped one- and two-bedroom homes with state-of-the-art kitchens, walk-in closets and designer floors. Community amenities include free parking and on-site laundry. Close to I-25.
Platt Park by Windsor
99 East Arizona Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,405
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,455
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,090
1202 sqft
Located in the historic Platt Park neighborhood, Platt Park by Windsor provides everything you need for a luxury living experience in Denver, Colorado.
Denizen
415 S Cherokee St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,207
432 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,554
738 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,088
1150 sqft
Sophisticated urban apartments in Denver's first LEED Platinum certified residential complex. Large closets offer ample storage space. The rooftop amenity deck has gourmet grilling islands and a sports lawn.
Wash Park Station
675 E Louisiana Ave, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,674
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,105
999 sqft
Convenient access to I-25. Large, open floor plans with in-unit laundry. Overhead door offers beautiful views and breezes on pleasant days. Personal patios and balconies.
Continental Court
3129 West Arkansas Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$900
475 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,250
800 sqft
Welcome home to Contentinal Court in Denver, CO! The 80129 location has so much to offer every resident, and will always make you feel right at home. We offer studio, one, and two-bedroom apartments that have been designed with the resident in mind.
The Henry
201 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,620
761 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,355
1127 sqft
The Henry is painted into the northern corner of one of Denver’s most stylish and eclectic neighborhoods: Platt Park. Tree lined streets that lead to verdant parks and playfields. And with the funky charm of S. Pearl St.
Encore Evans Station
1805 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,587
810 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,775
1065 sqft
Large luxury community just minutes away from downtown Denver. Spacious homes have stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and full-size washer/dryer. Community has a resort-style pool and spa.
1000 South Broadway
1000 S Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$1,538
779 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,959
1197 sqft
Located in the Washington Park West neighborhood, this community offers a pool, hot tub, game room, coffee bar and clubhouse. 1-3 bedroom units available. Shops, restaurants and cafes all within walking distance.
Logan Collection
999 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,395
525 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,695
795 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,295
1255 sqft
Find studio, 1, 2 and 3 bedroom apartments for rent at Logan Collection in Denver. View photos, descriptions and more!
RedPeak Platt Park Townhomes
1131 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
2 Bedrooms
$2,730
1070 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,480
1600 sqft
Urban living near I-25 and the RTD Light Rail. Pet-friendly townhomes with open floor plans and attached two-car garages. Interiors feature hardwood floors, granite countertops and Nest technology.
Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,000
550 sqft
This pet-friendly community is close to major employers and offers both hardwood flooring and carpet. Refrigerator and spacious walk-in closets included. Open, tranquil landscaping to relax and enjoy.
2111 S Bannock St
2111 South Bannock Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,395
950 sqft
Available 07/15/20 Updated 3 bed home in great Location! - Property Id: 309761 Nicely updated 3 bedroom 1 bath just a block from Santa Fe. Master bedroom has large walk in closet.
1343 S. Grant St.
1343 South Grant Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,510
650 sqft
Affordable 1BD, 1BA Platte Park Condo, Walk to South Broadway, South Pearl Street! - Recently remodeled condo conveniently steps from shopping and dining on South Pearl Street and South Broadway.
578 S. Logan St
578 South Logan Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
578 S.
3417 W Gill Place Denver County
3417 West Gill Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,825
1032 sqft
Three Bedroom Ranch Home - Centrally Located! - This home features a large kitchen and big spacious bedrooms, 3 bedroom, 2 bath house, nice kitchen. Washer and dryer hookups. Small fenced yard and 2 car off street driveway.
2350 S. Irving St.
2350 South Irving Street, Denver, CO
4 Bedrooms
$2,800
2000 sqft
2350 S. Irving St. Available 08/10/20 Outstanding 4 Bedroom 2 Bath Single Family Home! Available August 12th!! - To schedule a showing, please contact Mavi Unlimited at (720) 597-8497, 2350-s-irving-st@rent.dynasty.
2251 West Custer Place Denver County
2251 West Custer Place, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,995
994 sqft
2251 West Custer Place Denver County Available 08/05/20 South Denver Gem - This 3 bedroom, 1 bathroom home has everything you are looking for! 3 spacious bedrooms, beautiful updates to the lighting fixtures, tile, appliances, and updated
1019 Clarkson Street, #5
1019 South Clarkson Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,125
524 sqft
JULY MOVE-IN: 1BR, Garden Level, Cap Hill, ***ALL Utilities Paid!!*** - EDGE Properties is pleased to offer a very inviting garden level apartment home in a 1900's style 'Dutch' style Denver Square for scheduled viewing and June move-in.
630 E Mississippi Ave
630 East Mississippi Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,250
Renovated 3 Bedroom 1 Bathroom - Updated 3 bed 1 bath with Pearl Street access. This home has a recently updated kitchen, new carpet, fresh paint, updated bathroom, and refinished original hardwood flooring. Hurry and schedule a showing today.
578 South Logan Street
578 S Logan St, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,950
1377 sqft
Don't miss out on your chance to live in this beautifully renovated Bungalow in West Wash Park! Originally built in 1900, 578 S Logan Street is a 3 bed / 2 bath 2-level home with a detached 1-car garage, huge fully fenced backyard, updated kitchen
2126 S. Osceola St.
2126 South Osceola Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,200
1096 sqft
Beautiful 3-bed, 1-bath ranch home available for move-in early August. Hardwood floor throughout. Nice-sized living and dining rooms, with picture windows looking out onto front and back yards.
1788 S Acoma St
1788 South Acoma Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,100
2134 sqft
Not far from Platt Park, this home is situated inside of a large fenced area. Enjoy the privacy of a generously sized yard with wooden deck throughout, a large shed, grand trees, and a 2 car garage adjoined to the alley behind the home.
1326 S Sherman Street - 2
1326 South Sherman Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$1,375
950 sqft
Garden level/Basement apt. Clean & Bright! 2 Bedroom, 1 bathroom, Shared washer/dryer, Tenant pays own electric & gas prorated. On street parking. Close to downtown, Washington Park & Pearl Street.
3585 W Exposition Ave
3585 West Exposition Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$1,695
988 sqft
Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... - Be the first to call this renovated 3 BR/1BA home... Additional Updated Photos Coming Soon!!! See Video Walkthrough Below.
