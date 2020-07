Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher extra storage in unit laundry microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator stainless steel hardwood floors bathtub carpet oven walk in closets Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly accessible business center clubhouse 24hr concierge elevator gym parking pool garage package receiving bike storage car charging conference room dog grooming area dog park internet access lobby pool table smoke-free community

Experience luxury high-rise living in the heart of Denver at Skyhouse Denver Apartments. Our prime location sets you in the city's commercial and entertainment hub, with the very best dining and entertainment destinations just moments from your doorstep. Skyhouse Apartments' collection of studios, one- and two- bedroom apartment homes feature stainless steel appliances, quartz countertops and floor-to-ceiling windows to admire the incredible views of the city and mountain range. Continuing through the community, residents can work out in the rooftop fitness center, relax poolside, mingle out on the rooftop lounge and so much more.