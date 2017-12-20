All apartments in Denver
1690 Milwaukee Street #100

1690 North Milwaukee Street · No Longer Available
Location

1690 North Milwaukee Street, Denver, CO 80206
City Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
parking
ceiling fan
some paid utils
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
hardwood floors
Property Amenities
parking
Denver 2 Bedroom Apartment Across From City Park! - Spacious Denver apartment features 2 bedrooms, 1 bath!! Water,trash, and heat included!!!! Hardwood Floors!! Kitchen with dining room!! Ceiling Fans and built in shelving in unit . Laundry inside building. Designated parking lot for building. Across from beautiful City Park!! Close access to downtown Denver and I-70!! This one will go fast!! Please call for a showing today - Stuart @ 720.697.0716 or email Stuart@StarsAndStripesHomes.com.

This property is professionally marketed and managed by Stars & Stripes Homes, Inc, - a Colorado property management and real estate company.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4627941)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have any available units?
1690 Milwaukee Street #100 doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have?
Some of 1690 Milwaukee Street #100's amenities include hardwood floors, parking, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 currently offering any rent specials?
1690 Milwaukee Street #100 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 pet-friendly?
No, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 offer parking?
Yes, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 offers parking.
Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have a pool?
No, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 does not have a pool.
Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have accessible units?
No, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 does not have accessible units.
Does 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 have units with dishwashers?
No, 1690 Milwaukee Street #100 does not have units with dishwashers.
