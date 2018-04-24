All apartments in Denver
1657 N Franklin St

1657 N Franklin St · No Longer Available
Location

1657 N Franklin St, Denver, CO 80218
City Park West

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
garage
stainless steel
air conditioning
fireplace
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b599f9055 ---- Don\'t miss this amazing 3 level townhouse in City Park West! This end unit home features 3 bedrooms, 4 baths and is light, bright and modern. The roomy kitchen features modern dark cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and an island with breakfast bar. Huge king-sized master bedroom offers gas fireplace and five piece master bath with walk-shower with stone shower pan, floor to ceiling tiles and full glass door. You will love the roof top deck with room to entertain, relax and enjoy mountain and Downtown views. 2 car attached garage. Secured entrance. Additional non-conforming room in the basement. Walk to restaurants, shopping, parks, etc and zip downtown in minutes. Rent Includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No pets please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Attached Garage A/C New Paint Open Floorplan Vaulted Ceilings

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1657 N Franklin St have any available units?
1657 N Franklin St doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1657 N Franklin St have?
Some of 1657 N Franklin St's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1657 N Franklin St currently offering any rent specials?
1657 N Franklin St is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1657 N Franklin St pet-friendly?
No, 1657 N Franklin St is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Denver.
Does 1657 N Franklin St offer parking?
Yes, 1657 N Franklin St offers parking.
Does 1657 N Franklin St have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1657 N Franklin St does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1657 N Franklin St have a pool?
No, 1657 N Franklin St does not have a pool.
Does 1657 N Franklin St have accessible units?
No, 1657 N Franklin St does not have accessible units.
Does 1657 N Franklin St have units with dishwashers?
No, 1657 N Franklin St does not have units with dishwashers.

