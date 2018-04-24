1657 N Franklin St

Amenities

---- SCHEDULE A SHOWING ONLINE AT: showmojo.com/lt/8b599f9055 ---- Don\'t miss this amazing 3 level townhouse in City Park West! This end unit home features 3 bedrooms, 4 baths and is light, bright and modern. The roomy kitchen features modern dark cabinets, stainless appliances, granite counters and an island with breakfast bar. Huge king-sized master bedroom offers gas fireplace and five piece master bath with walk-shower with stone shower pan, floor to ceiling tiles and full glass door. You will love the roof top deck with room to entertain, relax and enjoy mountain and Downtown views. 2 car attached garage. Secured entrance. Additional non-conforming room in the basement. Walk to restaurants, shopping, parks, etc and zip downtown in minutes. Rent Includes water, sewer and trash. Tenant responsible for all other utilities. $50 application per adult. 1st month, Deposit and $100 Admin fee due prior to occupancy. No pets please. *Utility Program ? An additional charge of $13 per month with be added to the advertised monthly rent amount due. This will be used to have HVAC filters regularly delivered to the tenants doorstep under the Utility & Maintenance Reduction Program. This saves 5-15% on your energy bill and helps ensure a clean, healthy living environment. Invested Property Management - (720) 669-7070 www.InvestedPM.com Equal Opportunity Housing **Prices and Availability subject to change. **All leases subject to application and administration fees **Lease or Offer to Lease is not guaranteed until lease is mutually signed and deposits received. **IPM cannot guarantee information provided on 3rd party website 2 Car Attached Garage A/C New Paint Open Floorplan Vaulted Ceilings