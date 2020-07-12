/
city park west
Last updated July 12 2020
123 Apartments for rent in City Park West, Denver, CO
Verified
1 of 15
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
$
20 Units Available
The York on City Park
1781 York St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,261
613 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
831 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,318
1166 sqft
Situated across from City Park and close to Interstate 70. Apartments feature Shaker-style cabinets, designer lighting and wood-style floors. Outdoor kitchen, indoor lounge and conservatory sunroom for residents' enjoyment. Free newspaper pick-up and package acceptance.
Verified
1 of 17
Last updated July 12 at 12:16pm
13 Units Available
Economist
1578 North Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,125
255 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,595
455 sqft
Welcome home to the Economist. This newly constructed building is chock full of incredible amenities in Denvers Uptown neighborhood. Think: in-unit laundry, the latest appliance fixtures, and even a rooftop deck.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
$
151 Units Available
Park 17
1280 East 17th Avenue, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,266
635 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,867
796 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,537
1302 sqft
HEART OF UPTOWN Located in the heart of uptown, when you call Park 17 home, you've just made the best of the city your front yard.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:08am
4 Units Available
Rocket
1778 Gilpin St, Denver, CO
Studio
$949
265 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,075
372 sqft
If space is the final frontier, this is the last apartment youll need to look at. Welcome aboard Rocket, from Boutique Apartments.
Verified
1 of 13
Last updated July 10 at 10:07am
4 Units Available
Aperture
1777 Williams St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,015
259 sqft
1 Bedroom
Ask
Aperture is a celebration -- of still photography, of motion picture photography, of cameras, film, life and memories. And around here, every shot is a keeper.\n\nChoose from a studio or one bedroom, in one of 2 great buildings.
Verified
1 of 11
Last updated July 10 at 10:02am
5 Units Available
The Lafayette
1575 North Lafayette Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,045
450 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,195
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,595
650 sqft
What happens when you mix classic turn-of-the-century architecture with modern finishes? An apartment worthy of French praise.
Verified
1 of 2
Last updated July 12 at 09:46am
2 Units Available
The Edge
1855 Gaylord St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,535
1305 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
City Park area apartments in Denver, CO offer updated luxury kitchens, quartz countertops, custom cabinets, fireplaces and master bathrooms. 1-3 bedroom homes are corner units with patio or balcony.
Verified
1 of 14
Last updated July 10 at 10:01am
2 Units Available
Kenilworth Court
1560 North Downing Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,195
405 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
Designed in 1908 by Fisher & Fisher architects, Kenilworth Court is a majestic standout, with detailed brickwork, original hardwood floors and large 1 & 2 bedroom floor plans.
1 of 14
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
1559 High St Unit #2
1559 N High St, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$1,750
1000 sqft
1559 N High St #2 - This cool second floor, 3-Bedroom apartment is one of only 3 in this historic, 1890 home. It has classic features such as crown molding, high ceilings, and exposed brick.
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2015 E 20th Ave
2015 East 20th Avenue, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$2,800
1800 sqft
2015 E 20th Ave Available 09/11/20 Victorian Beauty! 3 bed/1.5 baths City Park West/Near East HIgh School - Available September 11th This Victorian beauty in prime location is remodeled and ready for you.
1 of 20
Last updated July 12 at 10:05am
1 Unit Available
2100 N Humboldt St #108
2100 Humboldt Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$2,250
1053 sqft
2100 N Humboldt St #108 Available 08/01/20 Perfect Uptown Condo - Bright and Open: Well maintained, two-bedroom, two-bathroom, main floor condo in the heart of Uptown and City Park West.
1 of 17
Last updated April 4 at 11:14am
1 Unit Available
1656 Franklin Street #4
1656 Franklin Street, Denver, CO
1 Bedroom
$1,800
694 sqft
Beautiful Condo in City Park West - Hearthstone Condominiums located in City Park West. Recently remodeled and within easy walking distance to 17th Avenue restaurants and shops. Large living room with exposed brick and open concept kitchen.
1 of 26
Last updated July 12 at 10:06am
1 Unit Available
1749 Race St
1749 Race Street, Denver, CO
3 Bedrooms
$3,400
2550 sqft
1749 Race St Available 08/01/20 Spacious 3 bedroom Townhome in the heart of City Park - Ali Tutunik 720-435-8117 Ali.tutunik@realatlas.
Results within 1 mile of City Park West
Verified
1 of 7
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
9 Units Available
The Wheatley
530 25th St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,239
485 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,272
520 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,050
920 sqft
Located in historic residential district of Glenarm Place, though each unit has a distinctly modern flair. Enjoy outdoor living space in a pet-friendly atmosphere, with a community fire pit, BBQ area, gym, clubhouse, and coffee bar.
Verified
1 of 24
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
71 Units Available
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,520
543 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,632
815 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,400
1125 sqft
Alexan Arapahoe Square is bringing a fresh new living experience to downtown Denver in one of the most up-and-coming neighborhoods in Colorado.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:31pm
$
63 Units Available
Alexan20th
2080 California Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,550
535 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,749
780 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,330
1115 sqft
Alexan 20th Street Station is a brand new, never lived in, apartment community in the heart of downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 33
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
11 Units Available
The Lydian
2560 Welton St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,551
575 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,504
710 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,169
1035 sqft
Sleek apartments with stainless steel appliances, granite countertops and walk-in closets. Ample community amenities, such as a coffee bar, pool, yoga studio and grilling stations. Near the cultural attractions and fun of downtown Denver.
Verified
1 of 35
Last updated July 12 at 03:30pm
53 Units Available
300 East Seventeenth
300 E 17th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,345
561 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,340
648 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,545
969 sqft
Within walking distance of 16th Street Mall. Apartments feature gourmet kitchens with granite countertops and private balconies with views of downtown Denver. Amenities include a heated swimming pool with sundeck, fitness center and 24-hour laundry.
Verified
1 of 38
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
30 Units Available
SkyHouse Denver
1776 Broadway, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,390
605 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,630
736 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,480
1235 sqft
Situated in the bustling Uptown neighborhood with everything Denver has to offer within reach. Brand new luxury apartments in a high-rise building. In-unit laundry, granite countertops and beautiful hardwood floors.
Verified
1 of 25
Last updated July 12 at 04:41pm
$
33 Units Available
Radius Uptown Apartments
1935 N. Logan St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,335
572 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,585
823 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,165
1150 sqft
Enjoy high-rise living within stylish homes. Ample on-site amenities, including a resort style pool and cabanas with fire pits. Enjoy a rooftop deck with city and mountain views. Right in the heart of happening Uptown.
Verified
1 of 39
Last updated July 12 at 12:41pm
14 Units Available
Belmont Buckingham
1050 Sherman St, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,330
489 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,315
824 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$1,830
1086 sqft
Custom-built, pet-friendly homes in sprawling complex, smack dab in Denver's Sherman Street Historic District. Hardwood floors, dishwasher and garbage disposal. Media room, pool table, clubhouse and carport.
Verified
1 of 28
Last updated July 12 at 04:35pm
41 Units Available
One City Block
444 E 19th Ave, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,299
523 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,465
663 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,086
1050 sqft
Gorgeous, sustainable apartments in Uptown neighborhood of Denver. Full-size sporting court and putting green as well as four rooftop terraces. Floor-to-ceiling windows and oversized kitchens with energy-efficient appliances.
Verified
1 of 3
Last updated July 12 at 09:47am
4 Units Available
Skylark
1200 Pearl Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$970
440 sqft
With community features such as on-site laundry facilities, elevator, and central heat and cooling, you’ll be surprised at how carefree urban living can be.
Verified
1 of 50
Last updated July 12 at 12:32pm
$
40 Units Available
Modera Cap Hill
1200 Grant Street, Denver, CO
Studio
$1,699
586 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,659
720 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,799
1150 sqft
What was once up and coming has undoubtedly arrived. Welcome to life in Capitol Hill, Denver a vibrant, energetic destination brimming with everything from foodies and sports fans to dog-lovers and drag queens.
