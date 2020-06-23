1266 Lafayette st 4b

1266 N Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218 Cheesman Park
Amenities
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
1266 Lafayette - Property Id: 93448
Newly remodeled giant studio with full size kitchen... just two blocks from Cheesman Park and walking distance to heart of Capitol Hill! Dogs welcome! Laundry onsite. gated patio and private entrance. Independently owned and operated! Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93448 Property Id 93448
(RLNE4608759)
Nitty Gritty
Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
