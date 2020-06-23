All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1266 Lafayette st 4b.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1266 Lafayette st 4b
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1266 Lafayette st 4b

1266 N Lafayette St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Cheesman Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1266 N Lafayette St, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
some paid utils
range
Unit Amenities
in unit laundry
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
1266 Lafayette - Property Id: 93448

Newly remodeled giant studio with full size kitchen... just two blocks from Cheesman Park and walking distance to heart of Capitol Hill! Dogs welcome! Laundry onsite. gated patio and private entrance. Independently owned and operated!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/93448
Property Id 93448

(RLNE4608759)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have any available units?
1266 Lafayette st 4b doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have?
Some of 1266 Lafayette st 4b's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1266 Lafayette st 4b currently offering any rent specials?
1266 Lafayette st 4b isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1266 Lafayette st 4b pet-friendly?
Yes, 1266 Lafayette st 4b is pet friendly.
Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b offer parking?
No, 1266 Lafayette st 4b does not offer parking.
Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1266 Lafayette st 4b offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have a pool?
No, 1266 Lafayette st 4b does not have a pool.
Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have accessible units?
No, 1266 Lafayette st 4b does not have accessible units.
Does 1266 Lafayette st 4b have units with dishwashers?
No, 1266 Lafayette st 4b does not have units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Find a Roommate – 7 Tips
How to Find a Month-to-Month Lease Apartment
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How Much Does the Average Utility Bill Cost for Renters
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Parkwood Plaza
1436 S Irving St
Denver, CO 80219
Sienna at Cherry Creek
1939 S Quebec Way
Denver, CO 80231
Monaco Lakes
6165 E Iliff Ave
Denver, CO 80222
AMLI Riverfront Park
1900 Little Raven St
Denver, CO 80202
Monaco Row
4665 S Monaco St
Denver, CO 80237
Uptown Square Apartment Homes
1952 North Pennsylvania Street
Denver, CO 80203
Loft 9
11100 E Dartmouth Ave
Denver, CO 80014
Advenir at Lowry
8000 E 12th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University