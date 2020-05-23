1136 S Broadway

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished garbage disposal granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities dogs allowed pet friendly gym hot tub

Available 05/20/20 Affordable Luxury Studio on South Broadway - Property Id: 238411



One of two currently open studio floor plans with posh, elegant plank flooring, beautifully finished gourmet kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. Full-size Washer / Dryer.



Located along Denver's hip South Broadway at Broadway Station, this property is the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, offering an active urban lifestyle.



Our area boasts some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment, all within walking distance. Getting to Downtown Denver light rail systems just a walk away!

