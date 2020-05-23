All apartments in Denver
1136 S Broadway

1136 South Broadway · No Longer Available
Location

1136 South Broadway, Denver, CO 80210
Platt Park

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
dogs allowed
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
garbage disposal
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
hot tub
Available 05/20/20 Affordable Luxury Studio on South Broadway - Property Id: 238411

One of two currently open studio floor plans with posh, elegant plank flooring, beautifully finished gourmet kitchen cabinets, and granite countertops. Full-size Washer / Dryer.

Located along Denver's hip South Broadway at Broadway Station, this property is the perfect combination of luxury and convenience, offering an active urban lifestyle.

Our area boasts some of the best restaurants, shops and entertainment, all within walking distance. Getting to Downtown Denver light rail systems just a walk away!
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/properties/238411
Property Id 238411

(RLNE5720854)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1136 S Broadway have any available units?
1136 S Broadway doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1136 S Broadway have?
Some of 1136 S Broadway's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1136 S Broadway currently offering any rent specials?
1136 S Broadway is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1136 S Broadway pet-friendly?
Yes, 1136 S Broadway is pet friendly.
Does 1136 S Broadway offer parking?
No, 1136 S Broadway does not offer parking.
Does 1136 S Broadway have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 1136 S Broadway offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 1136 S Broadway have a pool?
No, 1136 S Broadway does not have a pool.
Does 1136 S Broadway have accessible units?
No, 1136 S Broadway does not have accessible units.
Does 1136 S Broadway have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1136 S Broadway has units with dishwashers.

