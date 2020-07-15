All apartments in Denver
Last updated July 15 2020 at 4:35 AM

Alta Springs

9888 E Vassar Dr · (720) 263-0962
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

9888 E Vassar Dr, Denver, CO 80231
Hampden

Price and availability

VERIFIED 32 MIN AGO

1 Bedroom

Unit E204 · Avail. Sep 2

$1,334

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit K108 · Avail. Sep 5

$1,335

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

Unit D104 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,360

Click to see floorplan

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 818 sqft

See 8+ more

2 Bedrooms

Unit E110 · Avail. Sep 8

$1,627

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1128 sqft

Unit A209 · Avail. now

$1,631

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

Unit K109 · Avail. Aug 26

$1,687

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1220 sqft

See 7+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Alta Springs.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
bathtub
carpet
extra storage
fireplace
garbage disposal
ice maker
oven
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
basketball court
clubhouse
dog park
fire pit
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
24hr maintenance
business center
cc payments
coffee bar
e-payments
guest parking
hot tub
online portal
package receiving
We are now accepting in-person and self-guided tours via scheduled appointments only. Our virtual tours are also available. Please schedule yours today. Minutes from DTC and Light Rail, Alta Springs Apartments for rent in Denver, Colorado, has expansive floor plans and lavish amenities. Choose from newly remolded or classically designed one- and two-bedroom apartment homes, featuring in-unit washers and dryers, lofty nine-foot ceilings, new appliance packages, countertops, fixtures, and so much more! Further conveniences include controlled accessibility, subterranean parking, luminous pool, fitness studio, and sports courts. With a diverse variety of shopping, dining, and entertainment, you can also pamper yourself while still being close to home. Whatever it is that you enjoy, you will find it all within reach. You deserve the best!

Nitty Gritty

Lease Length: 3, 6, 9, 12+ Months
Please note leases shorter than 12 months often have extra fees.
Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Application Fee: $10 per applicant
Deposit: $250 1B1B, $300 2B2B
Move-in Fees: $175 Lease Administration Fee
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $100 per pet
fee: $300 per pet
limit: 2 pets maximum
rent: $35/month per pet
Parking Details: Other. Please call our leasing office for complete parking policy information. Parking garage: $50/month and $50 deposit.
Storage Details: Storage unit: $10/month

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Alta Springs have any available units?
Alta Springs has 21 units available starting at $1,334 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does Alta Springs have?
Some of Alta Springs's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and garbage disposal. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Alta Springs currently offering any rent specials?
Alta Springs is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is Alta Springs pet-friendly?
Yes, Alta Springs is pet friendly.
Does Alta Springs offer parking?
Yes, Alta Springs offers parking.
Does Alta Springs have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Alta Springs offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Alta Springs have a pool?
Yes, Alta Springs has a pool.
Does Alta Springs have accessible units?
No, Alta Springs does not have accessible units.
Does Alta Springs have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Alta Springs has units with dishwashers.
