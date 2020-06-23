All apartments in Denver
Find more places like 1120 Cook Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Denver, CO
/
1120 Cook Street
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

1120 Cook Street

1120 North Cook Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Denver
See all
Congress Park
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

1120 North Cook Street, Denver, CO 80206
Congress Park

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
recently renovated
range
oven
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
hardwood floors
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL TAB. 1120 Cook Street has lovely old woodwork and hardwood floors throughout. Large family room and formal dining room. Home has new paint, new kitchen flooring, some kitchen upgrades and new blinds. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths. Basement is finished with plenty of room as a second family room. Utility room has washer and dryer. Pets allowed with additional security deposit. , Eighteen month lease is desired. Available November 15, 2018.. .

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1120 Cook Street have any available units?
1120 Cook Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1120 Cook Street have?
Some of 1120 Cook Street's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1120 Cook Street currently offering any rent specials?
1120 Cook Street isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1120 Cook Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 1120 Cook Street is pet friendly.
Does 1120 Cook Street offer parking?
No, 1120 Cook Street does not offer parking.
Does 1120 Cook Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1120 Cook Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1120 Cook Street have a pool?
No, 1120 Cook Street does not have a pool.
Does 1120 Cook Street have accessible units?
No, 1120 Cook Street does not have accessible units.
Does 1120 Cook Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1120 Cook Street has units with dishwashers.
Helpful Articles
5 Tips for Finding the Perfect Roommate
How to Get Your Security Deposit Refunded
What to Include in a Roommate Agreement
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
Forms Needed to Rent an Apartment
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Alexan20th
2080 California Street
Denver, CO 80205
Platte River Apartments
1330 W Mississippi Ave
Denver, CO 80223
Alexan Arapahoe Square
550 Park Avenue West
Denver, CO 80205
The Lodge Apartment Homes
4697 E Louisiana Ave
Denver, CO 80246
Alta SoBo Station
500 West Cedar Avenue
Denver, CO 80223
Via
828 Broadway
Denver, CO 80203
Waterford RiNo
2797 Wewatta Way
Denver, CO 80216
Lowry North
8001 E 11th Ave
Denver, CO 80220

Similar Pages

Denver 1 BedroomsDenver 2 Bedrooms
Denver Apartments with ParkingDenver Pet Friendly Places
Denver Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Colorado Springs, COAurora, COLakewood, COFort Collins, CO
Westminster, COThornton, COBoulder, COCentennial, CO
Longmont, COArvada, COBroomfield, COLittleton, CO

Nearby Neighborhoods

Downtown DenverCapitol HillFive Points
HampdenSpeerHampden South
Virginia VillageHighland

Apartments Near Colleges

University of DenverEmily Griffith Technical College
Community College of DenverMetropolitan State University of Denver
Regis University