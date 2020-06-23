Amenities

SHOWING APPOINTMENTS ARE MADE THROUGH EMAIL TAB. 1120 Cook Street has lovely old woodwork and hardwood floors throughout. Large family room and formal dining room. Home has new paint, new kitchen flooring, some kitchen upgrades and new blinds. Two bedrooms, one and a half baths. Basement is finished with plenty of room as a second family room. Utility room has washer and dryer. Pets allowed with additional security deposit. , Eighteen month lease is desired. Available November 15, 2018.. .