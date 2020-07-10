Amenities

1109 Lafayette St. - 1109 Available 06/15/20 Cute One Bedroom Carriage House - One bedroom carriage house apartment available at The Cassana. The Cassana is in a great location just down the street from Cheesman Park, and within walking distance of several bars and restaurants.



* Apartment is available for a 6-9 month lease only. *



PROPERTY FEATURES

On-site Laundry / Secured Entries / Storage Lockers



APARTMENT FEATURES

- Private Entrance

- Vinyl Wood-Look Floors Throughout

- Small Bonus Room/Office Area

- Clawfoot Tub

- Gas Stove

- Ceiling Fans



DETAILS

- Rent = $935

- Security Deposit = $900

- Utility Fee = $50/month per Resident (covers gas, heat, water, trash, electric)

- Pet Policy: Cats Only, 2 Max

- Pet Deposit = $300/pet (fully refundable).

- Pet Rent = $15/pet/month

- Renter's Insurance Required

- Lease Terms Available: 6 months - 9 months

- Available Date: June 15th



No Dogs Allowed



