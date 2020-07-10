Amenities
1109 Lafayette St. - 1109 Available 06/15/20 Cute One Bedroom Carriage House - One bedroom carriage house apartment available at The Cassana. The Cassana is in a great location just down the street from Cheesman Park, and within walking distance of several bars and restaurants.
* Apartment is available for a 6-9 month lease only. *
PROPERTY FEATURES
On-site Laundry / Secured Entries / Storage Lockers
APARTMENT FEATURES
- Private Entrance
- Vinyl Wood-Look Floors Throughout
- Small Bonus Room/Office Area
- Clawfoot Tub
- Gas Stove
- Ceiling Fans
DETAILS
- Rent = $935
- Security Deposit = $900
- Utility Fee = $50/month per Resident (covers gas, heat, water, trash, electric)
- Pet Policy: Cats Only, 2 Max
- Pet Deposit = $300/pet (fully refundable).
- Pet Rent = $15/pet/month
- Renter's Insurance Required
- Lease Terms Available: 6 months - 9 months
- Available Date: June 15th
No Dogs Allowed
(RLNE5828087)