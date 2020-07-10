All apartments in Denver
1109 Lafayette St.
1109 Lafayette St.

1109 Lafayette Street · No Longer Available
Location

1109 Lafayette Street, Denver, CO 80218
Cheesman Park

Amenities

on-site laundry
pet friendly
ceiling fan
range
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
range
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
on-site laundry
1109 Lafayette St. - 1109 Available 06/15/20 Cute One Bedroom Carriage House - One bedroom carriage house apartment available at The Cassana. The Cassana is in a great location just down the street from Cheesman Park, and within walking distance of several bars and restaurants.

* Apartment is available for a 6-9 month lease only. *

PROPERTY FEATURES
On-site Laundry / Secured Entries / Storage Lockers

APARTMENT FEATURES
- Private Entrance
- Vinyl Wood-Look Floors Throughout
- Small Bonus Room/Office Area
- Clawfoot Tub
- Gas Stove
- Ceiling Fans

DETAILS
- Rent = $935
- Security Deposit = $900
- Utility Fee = $50/month per Resident (covers gas, heat, water, trash, electric)
- Pet Policy: Cats Only, 2 Max
- Pet Deposit = $300/pet (fully refundable).
- Pet Rent = $15/pet/month
- Renter's Insurance Required
- Lease Terms Available: 6 months - 9 months
- Available Date: June 15th

No Dogs Allowed

(RLNE5828087)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1109 Lafayette St. have any available units?
1109 Lafayette St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Denver, CO.
How much is rent in Denver, CO?
For information on rent prices and other rental trends in the area, check out our monthly Denver Rent Report.
What amenities does 1109 Lafayette St. have?
Some of 1109 Lafayette St.'s amenities include on-site laundry, pet friendly, and ceiling fan. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1109 Lafayette St. currently offering any rent specials?
1109 Lafayette St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1109 Lafayette St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 1109 Lafayette St. is pet friendly.
Does 1109 Lafayette St. offer parking?
No, 1109 Lafayette St. does not offer parking.
Does 1109 Lafayette St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1109 Lafayette St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1109 Lafayette St. have a pool?
No, 1109 Lafayette St. does not have a pool.
Does 1109 Lafayette St. have accessible units?
No, 1109 Lafayette St. does not have accessible units.
Does 1109 Lafayette St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 1109 Lafayette St. does not have units with dishwashers.

